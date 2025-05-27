Scott AFB honors Key Support Liaisons and Mentors

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Team Scott gathered recently to recognize the outstanding contributions of Key Support Liaisons and Key Support Mentors from the Commander’s Key Support Program.

The event allowed volunteers and their families to hear from wing leadership and receive awards celebrating their efforts. Among those honored was Eva Maginnis from the 375th Civil Engineering Squadron, who was named as Key Support Liaison of the Year for her commitment to the CKSP mission and the exceptional support she provided to Team Scott.

Key Support Liaisons and Mentors serve as vital links between leadership and military families, offering guidance, encouragement, and a sense of community, especially during deployments and extended periods away from home. Their work aims to sustain morale and resilience at home, allowing service members to focus on the mission.

Formerly known as the “Key Spouse Program,” the initiative was rebranded to the Commander’s Key Support Program to reflect a broader scope.

Col. John Poole, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, explained that the program was expanded to better support Airmen and their families, and consists of both service members and military family members working side-by-side to strengthen the community at Scott.

Shellye Poole shared her personal connection to the CKSP, describing the emotional and logistical challenges military spouses face during separations. She said it becomes more difficult to navigate life without one’s partner when they are away. From raising kids to dealing with emergency medical situations, everything can be much harder when alone.

“[The CKSP] gives you connections and resources,” she said. “This is something I needed in my life, and something [I decided I was] going to be a part of.”

For service members, knowing their loved ones are supported at home provides peace of mind and mission readiness. The commander added that without what [the CKSP] is doing to support command teams, “our job becomes harder when we have to go down range. Thank you for enabling us to deliver victory.”

