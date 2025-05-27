A1C Mohamed Sall: staying connected

Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. -- The 42nd Communications Squadron communications focal point section stands as the first point of contact for service members who encounter technology-related issues such as email access, network outages and other computer issues. Airman 1st Class Mohamed Sall, 42nd CS communications focal point technician, is one Airman on a team who manages a constant flow of information and trouble tickets, ensuring the broader mission remains unimpeded by technical difficulties.



Originally from Ostrander, Ohio, Sall joined the Air Force for educational opportunities, travel and was inspired by an older brother's service. His transition from a rural environment to the military was a big change, but the role has fostered significant technical skill development, particularly in efficiently diagnosing and routing issues.



"We are kind of like a hub," said Sall . "If you have any incidents regarding [almost] any sort of technology, you would come to us first and then we would route that to where it needs to go."



This central role means CFP technicians triage a wide range of problems. Hardware malfunctions are directed to dedicated hardware configuration teams, while network issues like downed switches or routers are sent to network configuration specialists. However, the CFP directly handles all account-related problems.



Other responsibilities include managing email licensing, security group memberships and assisting users who require Information Assurance training. The team also issues items needed to access individual systems.



Sall emphasized the importance of teamwork and coordinating with coworkers, collaborating effectively with system administrators and ensuring all users receive assistance they need.



"Interacting with people is my favorite part of the job; whether it be coworkers, customers or complete strangers,” said Sall. “It's definitely wonderful getting to know them and learning what they're experiencing when it comes to the Air Force."



Sall’s impact has not gone unnoticed by his leadership either, who recognize Sall’s growth and reliability as key strengths within the team.



“Sall’s work ethic is seriously impressive; he’s one of those people who just gets after it, always stepping up, no matter how big or small the task,” said Senior Airman Francisco Ruiz, 42nd CS CFP technician. “It’s rare to see that kind of consistent drive and it motivates everyone around him, including me; I’m grateful to have him as a wingman.”







As the CFP continues to serve as the first line of support for base-wide technical issues, Airmen like Sall play a role in keeping operations on track. Through collaboration and ongoing training, CFP technicians help maintain the systems that support mission readiness and daily operations at Maxwell Air Force Base.



“With his rapid improvement and dedication to improving himself, he is quicky proving to be a member on which the rest of us can rely on,” Staff Sgt. Ryan Meadows, 42nd CS non-commissioned officer in charge of the CFP.



Sall hopes to pursue a degree in cybersecurity eventually but is currently focused on mastering current duties and gaining confidence in his current role before taking on additional commitments.

