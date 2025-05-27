Lt. Col. Travis Walter: A More Personal Connection to the DPAA Mission

Photo By Sgt. Morgan Burgess | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Travis Walter, Vietnam Detachment 2 commander, Defense POW/MIA...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Morgan Burgess | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Travis Walter, Vietnam Detachment 2 commander, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, observes an excavation are during a site visit in Vietnam, April 2, 2025. Leadership from the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam, senior DPAA leadership, officials from the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons and Vietnam Detachment 2 leaders visited an active recovery site to better understand the recovery operations they support, speaking with Dr. Kennedy, scientific recovery expert and Adams, life support investigator, and several team members. Communication, dedication and the relationships shared between the host nation, DPAA's in-country detachment and recovery team leadership, are vital in providing the fullest possible accounting of service members during recovery missions. There are currently 1,573 missing U.S. personnel from the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Morgan L. R. Burgess) see less | View Image Page

HANOI, Vietnam – Serving in Vietnam in support of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel carries an additional, personal connection to the mission.



Lt. Col. Travis Walter’s current tour in Vietnam underscores the dedication to his service, his family, and to the commitment of ensuring that no service member is left behind; a promise that holds deep significance.



Walter currently serves as the commander of Detachment 2, DPAA, in Hanoi, Vietnam. He is responsible for a 24-person team that conducts research, investigation and recovery missions, and coordinates with the Vietnam Office of Seeking Missing Persons and other Vietnamese government entities as mission command during all joint field activities in the country.



During a recent site visit, Walter and his staff traveled to Khe Sanh to observe an active recovery site, a location steeped in history and personal meaning. “This place holds a special connection for me,” Walter said, reflecting on the intersection of his family’s history and his current role. The site, near Khe Sanh, the district capital of Hướng Hoá, in Quảng Trị Province, Vietnam, was the same area where his stepfather, Cpl. George Frederick "Buddy" MacNamee served as a U.S. Marine more than 50 years ago.



He described what went through his mind during the visit, “I feel especially connected to Quảng Trị and Khe Sanh because of Buddy’s service here. I imagine him there with me and think about what it was like for him, as an 18-year-old city kid from Philadelphia, PA, fighting a war on the other side of the planet from his home. I also imagine bringing the older version of him, what he would remember, the stories he would tell, the feelings he would feel.”



Buddy attained the rank of Corporal and served as a squad leader in 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division in Khe Sanh and Cồn Tiên from 1967-1968 during the Vietnam War. Buddy returned after completing his tour, enabling him to continue his life at home and eventually meet Walter’s wife, Maren and their children; however, for thousands of U.S. personnel, no such opportunity existed and they have yet to return home.



DPAA employs advanced technology and extensive research to recover and identify the remains of those who have served and are currently unaccounted-for. “It’s not just about recovering remains. It’s about honoring their legacy and giving families the answers they deserve,” Walter emphasized.



Walter brought his family on a personal trip to Khe Sanh to witness firsthand the intersection of their family’s history and his current military service. “My hope is that they see how I have honored his service and that they understand the sacrifice of war. I am careful with my kids, even when they are young, to respect veterans service, but not to glorify war.”, said Walter.



As Walter nears the end of his tour at DPAA, he emphasized the importance of highlighting his connection to Khe Sanh, to share with his family what he felt during his visit in his official capacity. He said, “My wife Maren loves living in Vietnam for many reasons and sees my work as a personal calling. She knew Buddy well and living here has helped her understand him even more.”



The sense of pride and emotional weight of the mission is never far from the surface for Walter. As he concludes his service in Vietnam, he reflects on his experiences, recognizing the profound impact this mission has had on both his life and the lives of those he seeks to help. A mission Walter ended with conviction, stating, “We owe it to them to bring them home.”