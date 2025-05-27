Moody, VSU collaborate to enhance aircraft maintenance

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Faculty and students from Valdosta State University visited the 23d Maintenance Group on March 27, 2025, to kick off a new partnership with the Maintenance Data Analysis section at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



This collaboration aims to fuse academic innovation with operational insight to enhance aircraft maintenance efficiency.



At the core of this initiative is the Data Analytics Section, which plays a critical role in presenting actionable insights into leadership. By leveraging historical trend analysis and predictive business intelligence models, the team provides decision-makers with a clear picture of fleet health and sustainment needs.



These insights have the potential to drive significant improvements across maintenance and operations enterprises. From identifying supply-chain deficiencies for high-demand parts to adjusting aircraft turn patterns based on projected maintenance capacity, the data shapes smarter, more strategic decisions.



“We are always looking for ways to improve the way we collect and analyze aircraft maintenance data,” said Tech. Sgt. Nathan Sadik, 23d Maintenance Operations Analysis section chief. “Partnering with Valdosta State University was a way to learn how new students in the field of analytics digest and perceive real-world data from a fresh outside looking in lens in order to both provide them with a challenging problem to solve, while at the same time teaching us modern techniques to gather and communicate actionable results.”



Looking ahead, the goal is to build a dynamic, ongoing working relationship with VSU’s School of Business and its Data Analytics department. This collaboration will not only give students a purpose-driven application for their academic work, but it also offers Moody’s analytics team an opportunity to evolve with contemporary trends in statistical analysis and data interpretation.



“When we initially spoke to Dr. Park at VSU, I was shocked with how antiquated our data analytics practices were in comparison to what is taught at university,” said Captain Joshua Knoll, 23d Maintenance Operations Officer-in-Charge. “When Dr. Park told us that our main data collection methods were over a decade out of date, I immediately knew we had an opportunity to learn from the VSU team while also being able to provide them with an exciting problem to solve as part of their education goals.”



This partnership marks a pivotal step toward modernization, where shared learning and innovation create a lasting impact.



As the 23rd MXG continues to prioritize mission readiness and efficiency, the fresh perspectives and expertise brought by VSU students and faculty promise to push the boundaries of what’s possible in maintenance data analysis – fueling innovation, sharpening capabilities, and ultimately enhancing the Air Forces warfighting edge.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2025 Date Posted: 05.28.2025 14:19 Story ID: 499087 Location: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody, VSU collaborate to enhance aircraft maintenance, by SrA Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.