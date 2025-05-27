23rd MXS Maintainers complete units first off-aircraft aileron balance

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airmen from the 23rd Maintenance Squadron recently completed a Moody's first, in-house repair and weight balance on a HC-130J Combat King II aileron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 15, 2025. This significantly reduces aircraft downtime and expands Moody AFB’s ’s maintenance capabilities.

An aileron is a critical component for roll function control for an aircraft. After sustaining extensive damage, it was removed from the aircraft and the squadron performed repairs on-site to keep the aircraft operationally prepared due to replacement parts being unavailable through the supply system.

“We’re balancing the aileron, making sure it weighs out correctly before putting it back on the aircraft,” said Senior Airman Riley Akers, 23rd MXS aircraft structural maintenance. “The Department of Defense doesn’t have spare C-130 ailerons, so we did our best to successfully repair this one. If it didn’t balance well, we’d have had to nurse it.

Due to supply limitations and depot repair scheduling constraints, the squadron assumed depot-level responsibilities in the field. The repair project required more than 400 man-hours and coordination with the Air Force Sustainment Center for qualification training.

“Normally, we’d have to send it off to get properly repaired, which means downtime and less time the aircraft is operational,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Martinez, 23rd MXS aircraft structural maintenance. “Being able to do the repairs and balancing here helps us maintain our mission tempo without waiting for parts.”

To complete the post-repair balance, two technicians from the 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron at Hurlburt Field conducted a two-day temporary duty visit to Moody. Their efforts, combined with Moody’s sheet metal fabrication team, enabled successful completion of the weight and balance requirement - paving the way for future in-house repairs.

“This is the first time we’ve done this here at Moody, and it’s a great feeling to get the job done,” Akers said. “We learned a lot and now have the experience to handle similar repairs in the future.”

The repair avoided a year-long delay for a replacement part, qualified 15 technicians for future repairs, and introduced new locally made balancing equipment—raising aircraft availability by 20 percent and enhancing Moody’s Combat Search and Rescue mission.

This collaborative accomplishment reinforces Moody’s expanding maintenance capabilities, enhancing operational readiness and contributing to the Air Force’s overall mission effectiveness.

“We’ve got a talented team,” Akers said. “We’re more prepared for future missions, and it feels great to know we can get the job done here.”

