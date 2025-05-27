124th Fighter Wing Sends Off First A-10 as Divestment Begins

The Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing has officially begun the divestment of its A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, with the first jet departing Gowen Field, May 27, 2025, for the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, commonly known as the boneyard, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.



The departure marks the beginning of a broader transition for the wing as the U.S. Air Force retires the A-10 from its inventory, as the 124th sends specific A-10s to the boneyard, they will receive A-10s from other units to keep a full complement of aircraft.



The mission for Airmen of the wing will remain the same, projecting global AirPower and adding to our storied history.



“This aircraft has shaped not only how we fight, but who we are as a wing,” said Col. Ryan Richardson, 124th FW commander and A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot. “It’s helped forge a culture of toughness, precision and purpose.”





Maintainers from the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron played a pivotal role in keeping the Warthog mission-ready for almost 30 years.



“AMXS has four priority roles in A-10C sustainment: crewing the aircraft, maintaining the avionics, loading munitions for training and combat, and producing airworthy aircraft for the 190th Fighter Squadron,” said Lt. Col. Scott Walker, 124th Maintenance Squadron commander. “It’s a team effort across the Maintenance Group—every shop is integral to mission success.”



While the divestment has been anticipated, the moment still hit hard. The aircraft holds deep personal meaning for the Airmen who have worked on it, Walker said.



“We are saddened that the day finally arrived but are still excited for our present and future mission,” he said.



As for what’s next, the focus remains on the mission at hand.



“We are ready for whatever comes,” Walker said. “But our day-to-day nucleus is continuing to fly the aircraft we have and prepare for whatever is asked by our Nation and State.”

