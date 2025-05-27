Pa. National Guard hosts safety stand down

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig | The Pennsylvania National Guard Safety and Occupational Health Office hosted the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig | The Pennsylvania National Guard Safety and Occupational Health Office hosted the Adjutant General’s 2025 safety stand down May 22, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap. The safety stand down is a yearly requirement for Guard members and will be held in three other locations this year: Horsham on June 18, 2025, Johnstown on August 6, 2025, and Coraopolis on August 20, 2025. Driver’s safety, risk management, leaders’ roles and responsibilities, and fire safety were the main topics for the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard Safety and Occupational Health Office hosted the Adjutant General’s 2025 safety stand down here May 22, 2025.



The safety stand down is a yearly requirement for Guard members and will be held in three other locations this year: Horsham on June 18, 2025, Johnstown on August 6, 2025, and Coraopolis on August 20, 2025.



Driver’s safety, risk management, leaders’ roles and responsibilities, and fire safety were the main topics for the year.



“This safety stand down is an essential opportunity for us to pause our daily missions and focus on what matters most; your safety, well-being, and readiness,” said Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general.



“Our greatest asset isn’t our equipment or our facilities, it’s you. Every member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and DMVA plays a vital role, and ensuring your safety is a responsibility we take seriously at every level of leadership.”



TAG welcomed and spoke to participants before a morning of classes and group discussion, followed by a guest speaker, Fritzi Schreffler, the Pa. Department of Transportation safety officer. After a brief award ceremony, participants viewed and interacted with displays from organizations like the Fish and Boat Commission, the State Police, and other safety and veteran-oriented groups.



The OSHA 10-hour General Industry Course and a CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) class were also offered.



The adjutant general’s command emphasis has driven participation compared to prior years, according to Sgt. 1st Class Chad J. Crawford, a safety and occupational health specialist.



“It doesn’t matter how you lose a Soldier, Airman or employee, if you take one individual out of the fight, the repercussions of that affect everyone,” said Crawford. “We want employees to come home the same way they came to work, it’s your right as an employee to have a safe, healthful work environment.”