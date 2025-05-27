Flight Line Resiliency Center to provide Sailors with Readiness services at the workplace

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 22, 2025) Leaders from Airborne Command & Control and...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 22, 2025) Leaders from Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) and Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrated the grand opening of the Flight Line Resiliency Center (FLRC) during a ribbon cutting onboard Point Mugu, May 22. From left to right, Lt. Joseph Frana, Capt. Daniel S. Bense, Capt. Daniel "DB" Brown, Ms. Jazmin Guerrero. ACCLOGWING oversees squadrons that operate the E-2C Hawkeye, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and the C-2 Greyhound, ensuring they are manned, trained, and equipped to conduct sustained combat and logistic operations. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 22, 2025) Leaders from Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) and Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrated the grand opening of the Flight Line Resiliency Center (FLRC) during a ribbon cutting onboard Point Mugu, May 22.



“One of my main lines of efforts is centered around Sailor Quality of Life,” said Capt. Daniel S. Bense, commodore, ACCLOGWING. “We cannot complete the forward mission without being forward ready, and that starts with providing critical readiness resources at home.”



Located on the second deck in Hangar 553, the FLRC will deliver essential Fleet and Family Support Center services including information and referral, financial, work and family life programs, sexual assault prevention and response, and clinical counseling.



“The base exists to provide essential training and resources to Sailors supporting the Fleet and its operating forces,” said Capt. Daniel Brown, commanding officer, NBVC. “I’m proud of the NBVC Fleet and Family Support Team for finding ways to improve the Quality of Life for our Sailors, so they are able to maintain readiness and focus on the mission.”



Cmdr. Michael Boyle, commanding officer, Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117, stated the location of the FLRC places mental, emotional, and physical operational imperatives exactly where Sailors need them: close to the flightline, close to the E-2’s, close to the workplace.



“This center will lower the barrier for seeking mental health and normalize self-care,” said Boyle.



Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, Command Master Chief John Shubert, agrees with Boyle.



“We talk about going to the gym to be physically fit but we don’t focus enough time on what it takes and where to go to be mentally and spiritually fit,” said Shubert. “The FLRC provides a mental and spiritual gym so our Sailors can be prepared at home and ready on mission.”



FLRC will offer tailored workshops that can be requested by individuals or commands, embedding critical resources directly within operational units to meet their specific readiness needs.



“Sailors matter the most,” said Cmdr. Matthew Orner, commanding officer, Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116. “The FLRC is an investment in our Sailors to have access to a support structure at home.”



The FLRC is located in Hangar 553 and open 8am to 4pm, Mon.-Fri.



ACCLOGWING oversees squadrons that operate the E-2C Hawkeye, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and the C-2 Greyhound, ensuring they are manned, trained, and equipped to conduct sustained combat and logistic operations.



NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.