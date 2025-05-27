Forging Stronger Ties: 1st ANGLICO and UAE Presidential Guard Collaborate in Close-Air Support Training

Photo By Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez | U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez | U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and members of the United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard point out targets during United Arab Emirates Unit Enhancement Training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 8, 2025. The training aims to strengthen partner relations and enhance the UAE Presidential Guard’s understanding of Marine Corps tactics and procedures for indirect fire and close air support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – In a demonstration of international cooperation and shared commitment to regional security, the U.S. Marine Corps’ 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, partnered with the United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard for advanced close-air support training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 6–8, 2025.



The bilateral training, conducted as part of Exercise Pacific Inferno 25, focused on enhancing precision in close-air support, refining ground-to-air communications, and sharpening decision-making under pressure in a simulated combat environment.



“Throughout the exercise with the United Arab Emirates, both sides have adapted to each other’s tactics, techniques, and procedures,” said Capt. Justin Goldt, officer in charge of the 1st ANGLICO detachment.



During the joint scenarios, 1st ANGLICO Marines and UAE Presidential Guards worked side by side to identify targets, transmit accurate coordinates, and communicate with inbound aircraft such as the UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper. The training tested both technical proficiency and the ability to operate as cohesive teams in dynamic environments.



"Each year, we take away new insights from both the training and the way our teams work together" said a soldier with the UAE Presidential Guard. "We document those lessons and share them with our units back home to help elevate everyone's skills."



The collaboration also reflects the UAE’s growing interest in expanding its expeditionary capabilities. By contributing regional insight and operational knowledge, the Presidential Guard helped enhance the effectiveness of the training and broadened the perspective of participating ANGLICO Marines.



"We aim to bring both experienced and newer personnel to these exercises," said an officer of the UAE Presidential Guard. "That mix allows for real-time mentorship and gives the newer members more opportunities to build confidence through repetition."



Interoperability remained a central theme throughout the training. From shared tactics and digital communications systems to command protocols, both forces made deliberate efforts to align their procedures. The teams also practiced joint terminal attack control (JTAC) operations—critical skills for safely coordinating precision fires in complex maritime environments.



“At the end of the day, the UAE Presidential Guard and the Marines of 1st ANGLICO are dedicated to achieving effects across the battlefield, whether that is kinetic or non-kinetic fires,” said Capt. Goldt. “Whatever support we need to provide to the ground commander, we’ll provide that. 1st ANGLICO stands ready as I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s fire and liaison force—always ready to work with the President’s Guard or any other partner forces.”



Both forces expressed a shared commitment to strengthening their partnership and recognized the strategic and tactical advantages of continued collaboration. Exercises like this reinforce the knowledge and readiness required to conduct integrated close-air support during coalition and multinational operations—capabilities that are critical in today’s evolving security environment.