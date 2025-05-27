MCB Quantico Barber Gym Renovation Nears Completion

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA – The comprehensive renovation of the Barber Physical Activity Center (Building 2073) at Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCB) is 97 percent complete, with full completion expected by June 30, 2025, according to the MCB Quantico Public Works Department.



The Operations and Maintenance-funded project has addressed critical infrastructure needs with a complete replacement of the facility's roofing and HVAC systems. The new standing seam metal roof system includes permanent fall and lightning protection, resolving previous water intrusion issues that had affected the facility's usability.



"We've installed all new HVAC equipment, including energy-efficient condensing boilers, improved terminal units, and variable frequency systems that support modern energy management strategies," said Stephen Preston, construction manager with MCB Quantico Public Works Department. "These improvements significantly enhance the climate control capabilities of our most widely used recreational facility."



The Barber Physical Activity Center serves as a critical resource for Marine Corps operational readiness, supporting required Physical Fitness Tests, Combat Fitness Tests, and weight control requirements. The facility improvements ensure year-round availability for both military personnel and other authorized patrons.



Construction contractor Desbuild Inc. has maintained facility operations throughout the renovation by providing temporary HVAC systems during construction. The project team is currently conducting final functional performance tests and addressing minor system adjustments.



Preston particularly recognized the contributions of Vincent Miller, the project superintendent, whose "leadership and eagerness to deliver a complete, usable facility have kept everything on track. His hands-on coordination and constant communication have been invaluable every step of the way."



The renovated facility represents a significant upgrade in energy efficiency, safety, and overall functionality for one of the installation's most essential community resources.



