97th SFS commemorates 2025 police week

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Story by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    The 97th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week with a series of events, honoring fallen defenders and showcasing the squadron’s role in supporting the Mighty 97th at Altus Air Force Base, May 11-16, 2025.
    Police Week was established in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726, designating May 15 as “Peace Officers Memorial Day” and the week in which it falls as “National Police Week”.
    The week began with an opening ceremony featuring remarks from Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, and a performance by the Blue Knights honor guard.
    “It is our chance to show the community what we, as Security Forces, do every single day,” said Tech. Sgt. Michele Rae, 97th SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of plans and programs. “It allows us to connect with the people we protect, sharpen our skills, and honor the memory of our brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
    Events throughout the week included a memorial ruck march, working dog demonstrations, and a school visit to L. Mendel Rivers Elementary, where students observed gear demonstrations and created drawings for deployed Airmen.
    At the military working dog kennels, handlers demonstrated how trained K-9s help detect threats and enhance safety in deployed environments.
    “It all comes down to training, training, and more training,” Rae said. “The whole idea is to make that physical preparation second nature, muscle memory. We want to react instantly and instinctively, without wasting precious time.”
    Police Week concluded with closing remarks from Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, followed by a military gun salute.
    “More than anything, I hope the Airmen really took the time to remember and appreciate those we've lost, our fallen brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Rae. “They weren't just names on a wall, they were heroes who paved the way for us.”

