Philly Fighter to Air Force Officer – A journey of service, and resilience

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – From adrenaline-filled sniper missions in the Middle East to managing key aspects of Air Force acquisition programs, Capt. Joshua Willis has lived a life of contrasts. A boxer-turned-military cop, turned sniper, later intel officer, and now program manager with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Willis’ path has been anything but conventional.



Born and raised in a rough neighborhood in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Willis channeled his energy into boxing. He found discipline and purpose in the sport, honing his skills at a local boxing club run by police officers.



“The police started the boxing club for kids that were dealing with challenges,” said Willis. “Not only did we learn how to box, but we also learned how to be respectful, how to carry ourselves, and have standards. So, at a young age I learned restraint and how to deal with and overcome barriers.”



After graduating high school in 2001, he moved to Philadelphia to pursue his dream of becoming a professional fighter.



“Where I’m from, if you want to box, you have to go to Philly,” Willis said. “While in Philly, boxing became my primary focus, and I got really good at it.”



He quickly rose through the amateur ranks, boasting a 21-3 record and an invitation to the Golden Gloves. However, during a fight he dislocated his shoulder while throwing a right hook – effectively ending his boxing career.



Just one week later he enlisted in the Air Force.



Willis’ first duty assignment was at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, where he served as a security forces specialist for five years.



During his time at Malmstrom, his life took a dramatic turn. While at a house party off-base, Willis witnessed a heated argument between two Airmen escalate into a fatal shooting. Willis immediately applied self-aid buddy care to the injured individual, but within five minutes, the Airman died in Willis’ arms.



The event left him scarred and ostracized.



“This was one of the worst times of my life,” said Willis. “Losing a teammate was tough, and on top of that, my peers, supervisors, leaders I looked up to wouldn’t talk to me. I was an outcast.”



At the end of the Air Force investigation into the party and shooting, Willis had to go before a board, presided over by the wing commander.



The wing commander asked him one question: “Why should I keep you in the Air Force?”



Without hesitation, Willis responded that if he was allowed to stay in the Air Force, he would become an officer and would use the situation as motivation to create a better culture for the Airmen around him.



The board made the recommendation to keep Willis in the Air Force.



“That whole experience started a fire in me that has never been quenched,” Willis said. “I’m probably over-motivated. If you’re in my ‘bubble,’ you’re going to be motivated, you’re going to go to school, you’re going to help others, and you’re going to volunteer. I believe in the ‘whole person’ concept because the Air Force gave me a second chance.”



The second chance paid off. Willis has been recognized with numerous Air Force awards, and many of the teams he has led have been recognized as well. Plus, he has earned three degrees and will receive his doctorate next year.



After 13 years in Security Forces - including time spent working as a sniper - Willis’ commitment to his promise to become an officer propelled him through Officer Training School (OTS).



After OTS, he became a cyber intelligence officer and provided critical expertise to operators. He later transitioned to the AFLCMC Electronic Systems Directorate, where he serves as the deputy program manager for the Position, Navigation and Timing Program Office Platform Integration Team.



His professional success has been intertwined with personal battles. The shooting incident and subsequent investigation, a divorce, and the loss of eight colleagues to suicide all took a heavy toll.



Willis struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and disassociation complex, often retreating into silence for hours.



“For a long time, I wouldn’t talk to people,” he explained. “I would go hours without saying a word. If it wasn’t about work or about something I needed to talk about, I wouldn’t talk at all, and that really affected my personal life. I went through a lot of therapy to figure out who I was and to learn how to start talking to people again.”



He found an outlet in writing and is now a children’s book author.



“I love to read to my kids,” said Willis. “There were times when I would read a book to my kids and the book seemed incomplete. That motivated me to write my own book. I wanted a book that would meet my kids needs and encourage them. Something that would address key topics such as bullying in schools, friendship and how to overcome fears and barriers. That’s what my book is about.”



For individuals juggling life challenges, Willis encourages them to never give up.



“Some years back, I supervised an Airman that made a bad judgment call and got in trouble,” Willis said. “Senior leadership in the unit did not believe in this individual anymore. I continued to motivate the Airman and they eventually got on the right program and back on track. Nine years later, that Airman commissioned as an officer. This is the epitome of resilience and believing in yourself when no one else does. Take responsibility for your actions, learn from it, use the experience as fuel, and be the best version of yourself each day.”

