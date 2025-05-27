May 28, 2025

Lt. Joseph Snyder

U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian agencies conduct border security operations on Saint Marys River



SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard units, Department of Homeland Security components and Canadian law enforcement agencies conducted enhanced border security operations along the Saint Marys River, May 24-25.



The operation increased patrols and strengthened information sharing between agencies in a coordinated effort to deter illegal cross-border activity and enhance the safety and security of both nations.



"Protecting our shared border is a top priority," said Capt. James Bendle, commander of Sector Northern Great Lakes. "By working closely with our DHS and Canadian partners, we can effectively address potential threats and maintain the integrity of our shared maritime waterway."



Participating agencies focused on maintaining security along the U.S. Canada maritime boundary and safeguarding the region’s vital transportation system. Officials emphasized their ongoing commitment to joint operations and using combined resources to counter illegal activity.



Agencies involved included:

• U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes

• Coast Guard Investigative Service

• U.S. Border Patrol

• CBP Office of Field Operations

• CBP Air and Marine Operations

• Royal Canadian Mounted Police

• Canada Border Services Agency

• Ontario Provincial Police



Authorities urge the public to report suspicious activity to the appropriate agency to help maintain border security.



