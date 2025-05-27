CMA-West’s Brian Zenner named AMC Employee of the Quarter for outstanding service

Photo By Richard Rzepka | Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter, Brian Zenner (center) speaks with...... read more read more Photo By Richard Rzepka | Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter, Brian Zenner (center) speaks with fellow guards at Chemical Materials Activity-West. Zenner’s recognition highlights not only his individual achievements but also the collaborative spirit and leadership that have defined his career. see less | View Image Page

PUEBLO, Colo. -- The Army Materiel Command (AMC) has recognized Mr. Brian D. Zenner as the Employee of the Quarter for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, honoring his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication as Lead Security Guard at Chemical Materials Activity-West (CMA-West).



Zenner, a retired Military Police Officer with over two decades of service at CMA-West, was commended for his critical role in advancing the mission of the Security and Law Enforcement Division from October to December 2024. His expertise, leadership and commitment to operational excellence were instrumental during a time of significant transition for the organization.



As the Desk Sergeant and Lead Security Guard, Zenner assumed expanded duties with the consolidation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) into Desk Sergeant operations. His seamless handling of the transition, combined with his capacity to manage communications and security directives under pressure, ensured continued mission success.



“Mr. Zenner’s unwavering commitment to the mission of CMA-West is unmatched,” said CMA-West Acting Director Catherine Satow. “His ability to lead through change, especially during the recent transition of EOC duties, speaks volumes about his professionalism and resilience,” she said.



Zenner also served as the Arms Room Officer, overseeing weapons and ammunition operations with precision. His initiative was pivotal in orchestrating the complex transfer of hundreds of weapons. He led every phase of the transition, from documentation to inventory with thoroughness and professionalism, according to the award citation.



“Being prior military gave me a better understanding of how to get the job done and assist people in doing the same,” said Zenner. “Work as a team to accomplish the task at hand,” he said.



His long-standing military background, beginning in July 1984 with the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, provided a foundation for excellence. Zenner’s assignments included tours in Germany; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Riley, Kansas; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and deployments to Panama and Honduras. He retired from active duty in November 2004 from Fort Polk, Louisiana, and joined CMA-West as a security guard shortly thereafter.



“Being here for over 20 years, the best part of the job has always been training the new guards,” Zenner said. “They are put through so many different things, and you get to know them very quickly. It’s always a great time teaching new people new things.”



During the recent quarter, Zenner’s contributions stood out for their scope and impact. He led critical aspects of CMA-West’s planned closure, ensuring the proper disposition of weapons and security assets. His ability to manage multiple high-stakes responsibilities, often outside of his normal duties, marked him as an invaluable asset to the Security Division.



“He leads by example every single day. His dedication to duty, positive attitude, and willingness to go above and beyond have made a lasting impact on our entire team,” said Security and Law Enforcement Division Chief James Lee. “Brian embodies the values of loyalty, integrity, and teamwork. His commitment to excellence has elevated our operations and inspired those around him to rise to his standard,” he said.



Zenner is widely respected among his peers as a subject matter expert who consistently demonstrates professionalism, mentorship, and a genuine willingness to help others succeed.



“I have a great support chain from the director to my sergeants,” said Zenner. “They have always shown me great leadership and direction in all that I’ve done. Without them and the great people I work with, this award wouldn’t have happened. If it were not for my leadership pushing me to be the best I can be, I would not have been nominated for or received this award,” he said.



Looking forward, Zenner plans to continue serving until he reaches 40 years of combined military and government service. After retirement, he intends to remain in Pueblo and pursue a new career path.



“My further plans are to retire from government service after 40 combined years and find a new job path. I will continue to reside in Pueblo,” he said. “This has been a wonderful place to work.”



Beyond his duties at CMA-West, Zenner enjoys outdoor activities such as hunting, four-wheeling and riding dirt bikes. But it’s the people — not just the place — that have made his career so meaningful.



“The best part of working here is that you get to interact with so many people,” Zenner said. “There are many great people from all departments at CMA-West. I will miss talking to people from all over CMA-West, including the great folks on the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant side of the house.”



Zenner’s recognition as AMC’s Employee of the Quarter highlights not only his individual achievements but also the collaborative spirit and leadership that have defined his career. His tireless dedication continues to set the standard for excellence in Army civilian service.

-30-