Premier CBRNE command leaders honor fallen American heroes on Memorial Day

BEL AIR, Md. – Senior leaders from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation honored fallen American heroes during three Memorial Day ceremonies in Maryland, May 26.



The commanding general, deputy commander and command sergeant major represented the U.S. Army and the 20th CBRNE Command at three separate Memorial Day ceremonies in Bel Air, Northeast, and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, was the featured speaker at the 40th anniversary of the Bel Air Memorial Day Ceremony in Shamrock Park, hosted by American Legion Post 39.



Bochat recognized the Gold Star families in attendance at the widely attended ceremony.



“I want to thank and acknowledge our Gold Star families who are present,” she said. “I cannot personally relate to your pain, yet hopefully your pride, and the least I can do is thank you for your service and sacrifice.”



Bochat said that Memorial Day is unique because it honors individual sacrifices.



“It is not focused on a certain feat accomplished by the many, such as the 4th of July or the celebration of service as for Veterans Day,” said Bochat. “It is an honor and respect to those warriors, those service members, those sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, friends, and … battle buddies, whose lasting legacy is so often quantified and qualified with giving their all.”



“Those who are forever branded and labelled as giving the ultimate gift, his or her life, for the service and devotion to country. No other day is so revered, nor should any other day be as sacred,” said Bochat.



Col. Phillip P. Murrell, the deputy commander of the 20th CBRNE Command, spoke at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Aberdeen Proving Ground-North Cemetery.



Murrell said the fallen American heroes honored on Memorial Day made it possible for others to live in peace and prosperity.



“Their actions let others become entrepreneurs, gain education and raise families in the best country to ever exist,” said Murrell.



Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the senior enlisted leader for the 20th CBRNE Command, spoke at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ceremony in Northeast, Maryland.



Silva mentioned the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War during his remarks. His dad and three of his uncles served in the Vietnam War.



The command sergeant major said the best way to honor fallen American heroes was to continue to defend the freedom they procured at great cost.



“We owe our fallen heroes and their families a debt of gratitude that we can never repay,” said Silva. “But we will continue to remember them, honor them and uphold their legacy with our own service to our great nation.”