86th AW Safety Office hosts mentorship ride with KMC, Spangdahlem AB community members

Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force 86th Airlift Wing Safety Office hosted a mentorship ride, embracing positive motorcycle safety culture while maintaining relationships with the Kaiserslautern Military Community, May 27, 2025.



The hour-long ride began at Ramstein Air Base and ended at Bernkastel-Kues where they met with members assigned to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.



The Ramstein mentorship ride program informally began in 2013 and continues to fuel riders by providing them opportunities to engage and travel across Germany with a motorcycle community. With over 60 KMC service members and civilians, and 12 Spangdahlem AB members in attendance the event marks the largest mentorship ride in at least 15 years.



“Riding motorcycles has been a great way to build connections across the KMC, especially between U.S. and German personnel,” expressed German air force Lt. Col. Nader Samadi, president of the Green Knights chapter 29, a local motorcycle club. “It breaks down cultural and language barriers. We’re all just riders when the helmets go on and we all speak the same ‘motorcycle language’ regardless of where we work or what our title is. You’re not talking to a Colonel or an Airman, you’re talking to a fellow rider.”



Prior to the mentorship ride, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James L. Correll, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, emphasized the acronym ‘T-CLOCS’. This acronym is used as a guide to remind operators to check tires and wheels, controls, lights, oil, chassis, and stands, to ensure everything is functioning properly before riding.



“Mentorship rides are a way we can support Airmen and families while building confidence on the road,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Cunningham, 86th AW occupational safety technician.“It’s important to foster a culture of positive connection, where wellness and work-life balance are essential at overseas locations.”



Coaches balanced thrill with focused concentration, providing an opportunity for riders to grow and develop by observing and learning from their experienced mentees. Along with the morale event, mentorship ride participants, intermediate and experienced, were also able to reset their refresher training expiration date for five years before requiring another training course.



“As someone who’s never been stationed in Germany, the motorcycling community has helped me explore the region and see the sights…it’s expanded my social network and opened up new doors to bond with fellow riders,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mark Kern, 21st Operational Weather Squadron section chief of standards and evaluations at Kapaun Air Station.



To join this community of riders, contact your Unit Motorcycle Coordinator for information. If your unit does not have a UMC, send an email: kmc.MotorcycleSafetyProgram@ramstein.af.mil or call 86th AW Safety office at 480-7233.