Peace and mindfulness: MindGym arrives at Offutt

Photo By Daniel Martinez | Capt. Simon Kui, 55th Wing chaplain, prepares to experience the new MindGym during its...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Martinez | Capt. Simon Kui, 55th Wing chaplain, prepares to experience the new MindGym during its unveiling in building 323, May 15, 2025. MindGym is a seven-foot tall cube which uses light, reflection, calming sounds, and guided instruction as part of the immersive experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Martinez) see less | View Image Page

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. – Many Airmen workout and go to the gym to maintain peak physical readiness for duty, but what about working out the mind to ensure optimum mental fitness?



The Lumena MindGym is the answer. MindGym, which officially became available on Offutt May 15, is an isolation pod that can induce a meditative state, de-stress the mind and works as an immersive cognitive training environment.



MindGym’s unique structure consists of a seven-foot-tall cube which uses light, reflection, calming sounds and guided instruction as part of the immersive experience. Service members or civilian personnel can choose what type of experience to have based on a variety of available programs.



“It is an enclosed sensory deprivation module and it provides data driven, bio-neurofeedback,” said Valerie Armstrong, 55th Wing Integrated Resilience Office integrated prevention and response director. “You can work on stress management, meditation, mindfulness, relaxation or you can work on attention, concentration and focus – it’s got a lot of different programs that you can pick from.”



With the MindGym, a user can work on weaknesses and fortify strengths to protect from and prevent problems down the road.



“One of the things that could be beneficial is if you know there are things that you kind of struggle with that you would like to make improvements and to be proactive,” she said. “It’s just like going to the gym and putting my workouts in. I’m going to work on this area of my performance or my stress management, my cognitive, my mental toughness, I’m going to work on that too just like I work on physical.”



Users sign up for individual 10-20 minute sessions which could include mindfulness training, stress management, meditation, or cognitive exercises. While sitting in a chair in the cube surrounded by mirrors and lights, the user wears headphones which provide guided meditations, music, binaural beats, and other soothing sounds. The user can also wear a biosensor headband which tracks brain activity and provides neurofeedback after the session.



With MindGym already at various bases across the Air Force, its benefits have been far reaching and impactful.



“A lot of us use many different things to kind of acclimate or deal with stress. I believe MindGym can be another thing that we can use to get after relieving our stress,” said Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small, 55th Wing command chief. “I personally believe that it can impact somebody’s mental health by giving them a simple restart to the day, week, and/or month. So, what I would recommend people do is use it when you’re in need of it but also try to fit it into your routine.”



Small along with Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, received an introduction to MindGym during a demonstration at an Air Force Association event in Washington, D.C. last year. The command team saw its value and wanted to bring the capability to Offutt.



“I think the schedule should be jam-packed to get into the module,” said Small. “I would ask that we use it, that we talk about it, and use what’s given to use – it’s a tool so use it.”



The MindGym is open to all military and civilian personnel on base.

“It was fantastic,” said Capt. Simon Kui, 55th Wing chaplain. “I think even for that short moment, even five minutes, it will be helpful for the Airmen who need a moment.”



MindGym, located in Building 323, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 232-9731.