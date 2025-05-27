‘Lt. Dan’ performs with band at MCB Quantico; first time on Quantico

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jeffery Stevens | Residents of Marine Corps Base Quantico enjoy food and music at the Lt. Dan Band...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jeffery Stevens | Residents of Marine Corps Base Quantico enjoy food and music at the Lt. Dan Band concert on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 23, 2025. The Lt. Dan Band is an American cover band, sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation, started by Gary Sinise and Kimo Williams to perform at United Service Organization shows, entertain troops, and raise money for disabled veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Stevens) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – The Gary Sinise Foundation held a live concert featuring The Lt. Dan Band aboard MCB Quantico, May 22.



The concert, made possible by the United Service Organization Mid Atlantic Division, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the Robert Irvine Foundation, drew in more than 500 attendees, including service members, their families, civilians and retirees.



"It’s an important thing to me to be able to say thank you and to be able to recognize the military for the importance of what they do," said Gary Sinise, an acclaimed actor, musician and humanitarian.



The event served as a community gathering to show appreciation for service members, veterans, and their families. The event featured a free show and Mission BBQ dinner for everyone in attendance.



"I feel like I’m a beneficiary of what you all do,” Sinise, explained, who has spent several years supporting military personnel and their families through his foundation’s programs. “You volunteer to stand up for your country, and I want to stand up for you. It makes me feel good to know that there’s something I can do to support on many fronts through my foundation and through concerts."



The Lt. Dan Band, named after Sinise’s character from Forrest Gump, has performed to uplift military communities worldwide for over 22 years; altogether, the band performed over 580 shows for hundreds of thousands of people.



"The Lt Dan Band isn’t just a group of talented musicians… they are a force of gratitude traveling across the country and the world to say sometimes what goes unsaid,” said Col. Jenny Colegate, the commanding officer of MCB Quantico. “Thank you for reminding us that service and sacrifice is seen and valued.”



This event marked the first time the Lt. Dan Band performed on MCB Quantico, bringing together all those who serve on MCB Quantico.



"To our Marines, Sailors, civilians and families, this evening is for you, for the long hours, the missed holidays, the deployments and the dedication you show day in and day out, thank you.” said Colegate.



The concert was more than music and a free dinner; it was an affirmation of support to the military community.



“What would we do if no one wanted to protect and defend us? I'd like to say thank you to our defenders and their families, and I suggest that if you see someone in uniform—military personnel, a police officer, a firefighter, or an EMT—just know that taking the time to thank them yourselves will mean a lot.” said Sinise. “They don't ask for much at all. They are just doing what they signed up to do, but that little gesture of gratitude from a stranger will make their day.”