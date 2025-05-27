908th Lt named AFRC Aircrew Flight Equipment Officer of the Year for 2024

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | The 908th Operations Support Squadron’s Aircrew Flight Equipment Officer, 1st Lt....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | The 908th Operations Support Squadron’s Aircrew Flight Equipment Officer, 1st Lt. Troy Smith was named the Air Force Reserve Command’s AFE Officer of the Year for 2024. Since joining the 908th FTW, Smith has earned three wing level awards, having been named the Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2024, the Civilian Category III of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024, and the 2024 Company Grade Officer of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Operations Support Squadron’s Aircrew Flight Equipment Officer, 1st Lt. Troy Smith was named the Air Force Reserve Command’s AFE Officer of the Year for 2024.



“This recognition is a true testament to his hard work, dedication, and outstanding leadership within the AFE community and the Air Force,” said 22nd Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Melissa Coburn.



Smith, who was an instructor pilot for the AH-64D Apache Longbow in his previous military assignment with the North Carolina Army National Guard, joined the 908th Maintenance Squadron in 2021 as an enlisted maintainer, while also a UH-72 Lakota instructor pilot as a civilian at Fort Novosel, Alabama.



After learning of his experience as a helicopter instructor pilot for multiple aircraft, Smith’s leadership suggested he could better serve the wing as a member of the 908th Program Integration Office.



The PIO is responsible for working with leaders to ensure the 908th Flying Training Wing safely and efficiently converts from a tactical C-130 mission to the Department of Defense’s formal training unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.



Upon commissioning on June 29, 2023, Smith joined what was then the 357th Airlift Squadron, now the 703rd Helicopter Squadron, where he became the PIO’s subject matter expert for the MH-139A's curriculum and syllabus. His responsibilities revolved around current operations, in-flight guides, local procedures, courseware, fielding and other related tasks.



“His contributions during the 908th’s MH-139A conversion have been especially commendable,” continued Coburn. “His advocacy for necessary resources and tireless efforts to ensure proper alignment have been instrumental in the success of this critical transition. His ability to lead by example and engage with both leadership and team members has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the program’s success.”



Since then, Smith has moved into his current position where he continues to bring valuable experience to the 908th’s new mission, experience that is appreciated by Coburn.



“Smith’s exceptional leadership skills, unwavering commitment, and attention to detail have not gone unnoticed. He has set an extremely high standard, and we are fortunate to have him as part of the team.”



Since joining the 908th FTW, Smith has earned three wing level awards, having been named the Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2024, the Civilian Category III of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024, and the 2024 Company Grade Officer of the Year.