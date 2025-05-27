U.S. Central Command Hosts Third Biennial Medical Security Cooperation Exchange in San Antonio

Photo By Cameron Parks | U.S. Army Col. Larry McCord, U.S. Central Command surgeon, welcomes medical...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Parks | U.S. Army Col. Larry McCord, U.S. Central Command surgeon, welcomes medical professionals from collaborating countries during the 2025 Medical Security Cooperation Exchange, San Antonio, Texas, May 12, 2025. The USCENTCOM 2025 MSCE is a key platform to enable operational and strategic medical collaboration between allied nations working to address common health security challenges. Operational Medical Systems, part of the Defense Health Agency, participated in the event to demonstrate OPMED’s role in maintaining Joint Service medical readiness through active exploration and technological advancements in the field. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron Parks/Released) see less | View Image Page

United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) brought together military medical professionals and leaders from 19 partner nations for the third biennial Medical Security Cooperation Exchange (MSCE), held from May 11 to 15, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas. The event served as a pivotal opportunity to strengthen regional medical collaboration, accelerate innovation, and enhance readiness across the coalition.



This year’s MSCE invited participants from Australia, Egypt, France, Germany, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States, making it one of the most diverse and strategically important iterations to date.



“The Medical Security Cooperation Exchange reflects our enduring commitment to building trust, sharing expertise, and strengthening interoperability with our regional partners. By coming together to address shared challenges and explore innovative solutions, we not only enhance medical readiness but also reinforce the vital role of military medicine in promoting stability and resilience across the region.”— COL Larry J. McCord, Command Surgeon, U.S. Central Command, said.



Hosted at the Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCOE) and accompanied by guided visits to prominent facilities including Brooke Army Medical Center Hospital, the Burn Center, the Center of the Intrepid, the Institute of Surgical Research, and Camp Bullis Training Center, attendees engaged in site visits, live demonstrations, lectures, and panel discussions that showcased the depth and scope of U.S. military medical capabilities.



The central theme of the 2025 MSCE focused on enhancing regional collaboration, aligning capabilities, and building stronger relationships, with an emphasis on the critical role of military medicine in sustaining national and regional stability. Topics of focus included Battlefield Medicine, Telemedicine, Force Health Protection, and Force Health Service Support—highlighting the essential components of modern military healthcare.



Keynote speakers included Brigadier General Clinton K. Murray, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, and Colonel Larry J. McCord, USCENTCOM Command Surgeon, who emphasized the importance of medical diplomacy and interoperability in maintaining regional security and operational readiness.



Attendees also explored emerging technologies such as MOVES portable life-support systems, high-fidelity manikins, freeze-dried plasma, and the Credo Cube cold chain system, as well as efforts spearheaded by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Project Management Office to support agile and resilient medical logistics.



Among the most valuable outcomes were knowledge exchange, enhanced partnerships, and the groundwork for projected multilateral medical training exercises in 2026. The conference highlighted the collective commitment to applying lessons learned to current doctrines and developing future joint and coalition medical operations.



As USCENTCOM continues to foster unity and collaboration through initiatives like MSCE, the command reaffirms its dedication to readiness, interoperability, and the shared mission of safeguarding global security through military medicine.