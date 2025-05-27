Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron One Changes Command

CORONADO, Calif. – Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) One welcomed its newest leader in a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Amphibious Base (NAB) Coronado, May 22, 2025.



Cdr. Matthew Lovitt relieved Capt. Michael Dillon as commanding officer during the ceremony in the presence of family, friends and MSRON 1 Sailors at the unit’s headquarters.



Capt. Dillon, from Erial, New Jersey, took command of MSRON One in April 2024. As commanding officer, he led a team of over 700 Sailors at 7 units of action in 6 geographical areas of operation. During his tenure, the unit was awarded the Battle ‘E’ award in 2024, the Retention Excellence Award and the CNO Expeditionary Safety Award.



“It has been a profound honor to lead the Navy Reserve's finest Warriors,” said Capt. Dillon. “Their unwavering dedication allowed them to meet every challenge and surpass all expectations. I am immensely proud of their achievements to embody our squadron's motto, 'One Team, One Fight!'”



Capt. Dillon’s next assignment will be as the Deputy Reserve Commodore at Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One.



Cdr. Lovitt, from Tullahoma, Tenn., takes command after a successful tour commanding MSRON 1’s Security Boat Company Delta.



“I am grateful to Capt. Mike Dillon for his leadership and for the exceptional handoff of a high-performing squadron,” said Cdr. Lovitt. “I am extremely blessed to take on this new and challenging role with some of our Navy's most talented and motivated professionals to help drive MSRON 1 to the next level.”



MSRON 1’s mission is to provide high-value asset escorts, harbor area defense, embarked, and aviation security teams, and when directed, conduct combat operations to dominate the littorals and reinforce blue water operations. The MESF deploys globally and operates throughout the sea-to-shore and inland operating environment protecting maritime infrastructure, providing insertion and extraction capabilities and supporting Fleet assets in support of maritime operations.



For more information on MSRON 1 and MESG 1, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/mesg-1/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2025 Date Posted: 05.27.2025 19:25 Story ID: 498990 Location: US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron One Changes Command, by LTJG Erin McCullagh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.