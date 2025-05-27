Team Tyndall hosts second annual Elevate Expo for Mental Health Awareness Month

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the Tyndall Integrated Resilience Office hosted its second annual Elevate Expo, a comprehensive mental health awareness event designed to provide critical resources to military personnel and their families.



This event aimed to provide a better understanding of the importance of mental health support and what resources are available to Team Tyndall members, including active-duty personnel, civilians, dependents and retirees.



“We want to destigmatize mental health support,” said Shannon Scott, IRO prevention coordinator. “By providing an opportunity for face-to-face interactions with resource providers, we hope to make people feel more comfortable seeking help when needed.”



Approximately 40 vendors from on- and off-base agencies attended the event to offer various mental and physical health resources to attendees. The event encouraged attendees to interact with providers by using a passport system, earning a stamp from each vendor they visited.



In addition to the agencies who provide resources, the event also featured interactive activities to encourage connection such as cornhole, Jenga and Frisbee toss. Fitness taster classes, such as yoga, were also available for attendees who wanted to try something new.



Rebbeca Gestrich, IRO integrated prevention chief, explains that mental health is fundamental to military readiness.



“In order to be lethal, agile and ready we have to be mentally tough,” said Gestrich. “Mental health is the crux of everything else, we’re quick to address physical ailments, but we have to be quick to address mental health as well because it also impacts the mission.”



Although Mental Health Awareness month only comes around once a year, the Tyndall IRO team works year-round to provide resources to military members who need them.



For more information or guidance on mental health resources, the IRO team can be reached at 850-283-3354.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2025 Date Posted: 05.27.2025 16:36 Story ID: 498982 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Tyndall hosts second annual Elevate Expo for Mental Health Awareness Month, by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.