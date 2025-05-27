NETCOM Hosted Senior Leader Strategic Planning Workshop for ARNG-G6 and IMAC

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The United States Network Enterprise Technology (NETCOM) held the ARNG-G6/IMAC Senior Leader Strategic Planning Workshop from May 19 to May 21 at NETCOM headquarters in Greely Hall, Fort Huachuca, Arizona. The event brought together senior leaders and regional chairs from across the Army National Guard and the Information Management Advisory Council (IMAC) to collaborate on strategic priorities and future initiatives.

The workshop took place in the Chief Warrant Officer 5 Alberto “Big Al” A.M. Morrison Conference Center of Greely Hall. It served as a follow-up to the IMAC conference, providing a focused setting for problem solving, policy development, and leadership engagement.

Participants included ARNG G6, IMAC Regional Chairs, NETCOM senior leaders, and key operational officials. The gathering aimed to gather perspectives on the NETCOM roadmap of Lines of Effort (LOEs), the Guard’s role within the enterprise, and to refine priorities for IMAC’s future work.

“This strategic session was essential in aligning our efforts and ensuring our network support continues to meet the evolving needs of our National Guard units,” said COL Dave Welteroth, ARNG G6. “It was encouraging to see our senior leaders come together with a shared purpose of advancing our technological capabilities.”

COL Dan Lister, IMAC Chair and ID ARNG G6, highlighted the importance of the workshop: “Bringing together regional chairs and key leaders allowed us to foster collaboration and improve our strategic planning process. Our collective insights will help shape the direction of information management for the Army moving forward.”

The workshop underscored NETCOM’s commitment to integrating the Guard’s role effectively into its broader enterprise vision. Through robust discussion and leadership engagement, the event aimed to set clear priorities and strengthen the network architecture that supports the Army, Department of Defense and warfighters worldwide.

