WRAIR’s Pilot Bioproduction Facility presents at the World Vaccine Congress 2025

Dr. Jennifer Grossman, business development manager of the Pilot Bioproduction Facility at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, presented on the capabilities of the PBF at the annual World Vaccine Congress conference held in Washington D.C., April 2025.

The PBF is a cGMP-compliant facility that specializes in the production of early-stage clinical trial material, particularly vaccines and biologics. It plays a key role in supporting U.S. military and public health medical countermeasure efforts.

Dr. Grossman and other team members from WRAIR’s PBF joined more than 1,000 researchers and stakeholders at WVC 2025, one of the largest international events focused on vaccine development and manufacturing. The conference attracts top scientists, companies, and government officials from around the world. Attendees from WRAIR participated in workshops, panels, and poster sessions covering topics ranging from innovations in vaccine technology to the manufacturing of mRNA vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologics.

“WRAIR is an authority in the world of vaccines – we’ve been involved in vaccine development for many years,” Dr. Grossman said. “People don’t realize that on top of our historical role in the research, WRAIR has the PBF. It is a GMP-grade facility for phase I clinical material, with the ability to manufacture biologics for industry, academia, the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and more.”

For over a century, WRAIR has contributed to major vaccine milestones and continues to serve as a key player in military medical research. The PBF complements this legacy by enabling WRAIR to translate lab discoveries into deployable medical solutions for the Department of Defense and global partners.

“The PBF has many years of experience making vaccines for phase 1 clinical trials” said Dr. Grossman. “On top of our experience, we are developing new capabilities. The PBF is developing a platform process for manufacturing mRNA vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in addition to more traditional biologics.”

Participation in WVC 2025 helped raise awareness of WRAIR’s end-to-end capabilities in medical product development, from scientific discovery to early-stage manufacturing. With growing interest in flexible, mission-driven production platforms, the PBF is positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting emerging public health needs and strengthening global biodefense partnerships.

For more information on the Pilot Bioproduction Facility, or to contact the PBF, visit our website: https://wrair.health.mil/Collaborate/Pilot-Bioproduction-Facility/

Date Posted: 05.27.2025