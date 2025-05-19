DAISY Award blossoms at Fort Meade MEDDAC by recognizing nursing team members

Fort Meade Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) leaders and staff highlighted nursing team members at a ceremony May 9, 2025, recognizing excellence in nursing care.



Catherine Scott, Kristie Kennet, and Army Spc. Jamille Lemos Torres Vasconcelos received the DAISY award, which stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, for the extraordinary care that they provide to patients at their respective military clinics.



Nominations come from patients, families and co-workers who experience or observe extraordinarily compassionate care being provided by a nurse. A committee of active-duty nursing, civilian and licensed practical nursing determine the honoree from the nominations based on the criteria that include compassion and kindness, patient care, professionalism, and role modeling.



The nurse provider team at Barquist Army Health Clinic nominated Catherine Scott for the DAISY award in the Registered Nurse category. “It would be easy to fill this page up with examples of all of the incredible things she does to help make our day to day go smoother. We are submitting this nomination based on the compassion and genuine concern she had for a new mom and her 8-week-old baby. Catherine showed grace to the mother and displayed the epitome of what being a nurse should be.”



A patient from Dunham Army Health Clinic nominated Kristie Kennet in the Licensed Practical Nurse category. “Ms. Kennett intently listened to my complex situation and immediately provided the path to resolve my problem. She immediately took action to get the referral approvals needed to move forward. Ms. Kennett personally called me to ensure I understood everything and knew exactly what to do next. Within 18 hours my situation was resolved. Ms. Kennett's professionalism, competence, and genuine caring - "will do" attitude sets the standard for everyone. I could not be more impressed or grateful. She is absolutely outstanding!”



A patient from Andrew Rader Army Health Clinic nominated Lemos in the Combat Medic Specialist (68W) category. “Spc. Lemos noticed my defeated look and asked if she could help me. I told her what happened, and she took it upon herself to find a way to work me into the schedule! She went above and beyond and was truly amazing!! I have been a patient of Radar for several years. It is a fantastic clinic with great customer service but today was above and beyond! THANK YOU!”



Winners received a certificate, pin, and “The Healer’s Touch” serpentine stone sculpture, which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe who hold their traditional healers in high esteem.



The DAISY Foundation was established in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died Age 33 of complications of an autoimmune disease known as Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. The Barnes family was overwhelmed by the compassionate nursing care received throughout the course of their hospital stay and formed the foundation to express their gratitude and recognize excellence in nursing.

