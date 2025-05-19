AMLC safety stand-down reminds workforce about summertime hazards

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- With summer quickly approaching, more people are planning to get outdoors or out on the water to enjoy the warm weather with friends and family.



U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command headquarters held a safety stand-down on May 14 to remind its workforce about hazards and increased risks associated with summertime activities, as well as some best practices to stay safe.



Heat-related illnesses, drowning and motor vehicle accidents all tend to spike during the warm summer months, making awareness and precaution common themes during the event.



“It’s really all about awareness,” said Wally Edwards, AMLC’s safety and occupational health manager. “We need the workforce to know about the dangers out there, so they can take precautions to ensure they stay safe in whatever they do.



“Because the most important thing is that they return to work ready to go as we continue to support the warfighter readiness,” he said.



Following opening remarks from AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde, Edwards provided an overview of the Army Safety and Occupational Health Management System, or ASOHMS, including the plans and procedures that are used to evaluate safety at different unit levels.



From there, AMLC team members broke into groups and moved through stations that covered various topics, such as heat-related injuries, boating and water recreation safety, vehicle and motorcyclist safety, and CPR and AED training.



Presenters during the event included safety representatives from the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Fort Detrick’s Barquist Army Medical Clinic.



“These safety stand-downs are so important because it gives us time to slow down from our busy day-to-day activities and focus on something that we never want to take for granted,” Welde said. “The safety of our team, both on and off duty, is our number one priority.”



Jacqueline Loeffler, who serves as AMLC’s equipment publications control officer, said she enjoys gardening and getting outdoors with her dogs in the summertime, so the session on heat-related illnesses was particularly interesting to her.



“I was unaware of the different levels of heat-related illness. I figured it was just heat stroke that we had to worry about,” she said. “It was a good reminder about the warning signs and how to plan ahead to stay cool and hydrated.”



AMLC Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright also emphasized that safety is a vital component of mission success for both AMLC and the Army as a whole.



“It’s a mindset,” Wright said. “Every Soldier, every civilian here is responsible for protecting themselves and those around them. Without you, our mission -- to enable those who provide the best possible care to the warfighter -- simply would not happen. So let’s stay vigilant, stay prepared and always look out for one another.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2025 Date Posted: 05.27.2025 15:21 Story ID: 498972 Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMLC safety stand-down reminds workforce about summertime hazards, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.