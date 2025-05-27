Navy Food Management Team Hosts Watch Captain Seminar

Eight Sailors from three different Norfolk-based ships attended the three-day seminar. Training on the organization of the general mess and on the Navy Standard Core Menu were a part of the classroom sessions along with hands-on practical application in the state-of-the-art NFMT Norfolk training galley.

The watch captain seminar provides food service personnel from all branches of the armed forces with the basic training necessary to be capable of performing the procedures for ordering and receiving food items, recipe conversions, food prepa¬ration worksheet, basic understanding of watch captain duties and responsibilities.

According to Chief Culinary Specialist Oprah Ramos, recipe conversions and culinary math are two of the most important skills taught during the seminar. “They go hand in hand in order to properly prepare the correct portions of food for all armed forces recipe cards in order to achieve a full menu for a crew onboard a ship or at a shore-based galley,” said Ramos. “Other skills taught were how to follow directions on the food preparation worksheet, also known as the 1090, which is crucial for patron satisfaction and visually aesthetic food. Students learned how to work together to cohesively put together a full meal, always keeping in mind sanitation and food preparation etiquette as well as proper cooking temperatures to prevent food born illnesses.

Ramos said the students definitely appreciated the recipe conversion instruction. She said they found that to be among the most difficult elements of the curriculum, which involves using culinary math to simplify dry/wet ingredients weights and measures.

On the final day of the seminar, students planned and prepared a full meal that was served from the NFMT training serving line to a group of Sailors and civilian employees. NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Executive Officer Capt, Mordocai Kiflu addressed the students and asked each of them to talk about their role in preparing the meal before sampling their cooking. The students definitely enjoyed seeing so many people enjoy the meal they had prepared.

Putting their newfound skills to work is not just satisfying for the students. The instructors say they feel a sense of pride and accomplishment when they see the curriculum they’ve taught put into action. "What I always look forward to from teaching these seminars is the satisfaction of seeing students from different backgrounds come together to achieve one common goal, which is to provide a unique experience with their talent for food service," said Ramos.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2025 Date Posted: 05.27.2025 Story ID: 498970 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Navy Food Management Team Hosts Watch Captain Seminar, by Jim Kohler