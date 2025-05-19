Overcoming challenges to meld history with modernity for the USAFA’s innovation center

Courtesy Photo | Photo of the Madera Cyber Innovation Center prior-to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Photo of the Madera Cyber Innovation Center prior-to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 25, 2025. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility will serve more than 1,400 cadets who attend Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences courses annually. (U.S. Air Force Academy Foundation photo by Bryan Grossman and Ryan Hall) see less | View Image Page

For decades the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, has consistently supported projects at the U.S. Air Force Academy north of Colorado Springs, Colorado, including the construction of the Cadet Field House in the mid-1960s, a cornerstone of athletic and academic life at the academy. And while other projects continue today, one recently completed project included challenges the Omaha District embraced as unique opportunities.



On April 25, 2025, Omaha District leaders attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Air Force Academy’s new Madera Cyber Innovation Center. The Omaha District led the military construction effort of this 48,000 square foot facility, which broke ground in 2021. The MCIC serves as a multifaceted workspace, connecting U.S. Air Force CyberWorx personnel with cyber industry partners, peers, and cadets by providing a physical venue to collaborate, research and test new technologies.



According to Benjamin Alter, resident engineer at USAFA, one of the challenges of this project was related to funding the construction of the facility, as funds came from a diverse group of stakeholders, both public and private, including USAFA and the 10th Civil Engineer Squadron.



“Donor funding accounted for 42% of the project’s overall value,” Alter said. “This made it challenging to manage and apply the funding as enhancements to the MILCON project without changing the original scope of work. While donor funds paid for enlarging the building footprint and several major enhancements, these changes required extensive design effort.”



These enhancements – including a monumental spiral staircase with glass handrails, a custom frameless glazing system for the entire third floor and an expanded secure area – were a major undertaking to procure materials and find capable labor to perform the work.



John Jaszkowiak, program manager, agreed stating the largest challenge was ensuring the military construction federally funded project could stand on its own, and that the private funding provided solely for enhancements, which ultimately resulted “in an iconic facility in the Cadet Area.”



“This project presented a fairly unique opportunity, to add a facility to the east end of the National Historic District of the Cadet Area,” Jaszkowiak said. “The last project to add to this area was constructed in the mid-1990s. One of the challenges for this project was to fulfill the requirements of the State Historic Preservation Office, USAFA mid-century modern design standards, but to also incorporate cutting edge technology and design elements to showcase this facility as a center for the future.”



The timing of the project came with additional challenges. Beginning during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were significant supply chain issues, escalation costs, and difficulty with consistent labor supply in the region that all affected the overall production and schedule.



USACE was involved with the project since the initial design stages, where they hired and managed a consulting firm in 2017 to develop a 35% conceptual design and design-build solicitation package, which then led to the final construction contract award.



Eight years later, Omaha District leaders were amongst the crowds to open and tour the innovative building that bridges historical legacies with cutting-edge and future technologies.



“USACE helped to meld the architectural desires and requirements, with the facility located adjacent to the historical district to produce the world-class facility seen today,” Jaszkowiak said.



The Omaha District’s work with the academy continues, with ongoing projects such as the phase one renovation of Sijan Hall Dormitory, which are focused on updating the cadets’ living quarters. These projects exemplify the district's commitment to supporting the academy's mission and infrastructure needs.