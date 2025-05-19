Total Force in Action: 728th BMCS Integrates with 103rd ACS in F-22 Live-Fly Control Training

Photo By Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian | An airman from the 728th Battle Management Control Squadron showcased their unit...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian | An airman from the 728th Battle Management Control Squadron showcased their unit insignia while visiting the 103rd Air Control Squadron on May 12, 2025. As both active and guard squadrons continue to prepare for future deployments and mission transitions, exercises like this reinforce the Air Force’s ability to operate as one integrated team—no matter the patch on the shoulder. see less | View Image Page

Bradley Air National Guard Base, Conn. — In a demonstration of seamless Total Force Integration, the 103rd Air Control Squadron (ACS) hosted active-duty personnel from Robins Air Force Base’s 728th Battle Management Control Squadron (BMCS) for a week of advanced live-fly control training. The exercise served to sharpen combat readiness and enhance multi-unit cooperation across the Air Force’s control mission enterprise.



Twelve airmen from the 728th BMCS traveled from Georgia to Connecticut to participate in the exercise, which involved remote control of live aircraft—namely F-22 Raptors from the 1st Fighter Wing out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The training focused on providing tactical-level control of airborne assets, and it gave Robins' personnel the opportunity to earn critical live control experience required for Combat Mission Ready (CMR) status. Said ACS Commander, Major Jonathan Bopp, “In the control world, you can do simulated missions or actually control real aircraft in the sky. We’re tying into the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS) to utilize their remote radios so that this group can control live aircraft.”



Unlike traditional radar sites, the 728th BMCS is a fixed-site Battle Control Center (BCC) and is preparing to assume the "Kingpin" mission currently managed out of Shaw AFB. Without organic sensors, they rely on integrated feeds and remote radio networks, like those provided by the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS), to control aircraft during exercises.



"TDYs like this one are essential for us," said Capt. Richards from the 728th BMCS. “We're a relatively new squadron—stood up in February 2023—and we're still working towards full operational capability. Until then, we rely on partners like the 103rd ACS to help us maintain our training and readiness standards.”





Weapons Director Conor Westling of the 103rd ACS emphasized the significance of the collaboration. “This kind of Total Force Integration doesn’t just benefit us—it strengthens the entire Air Force. We're providing real-world, live control opportunities while acting as a conduit between active duty, guard, and other operational units.”



Throughout the week, the units worked hand-in-hand, sharing expertise, systems access, and operational coordination. In addition to working with EADS, the exercise included support from the 1st Fighter Wing and demonstrated how geographically separated units can operate as a cohesive force.



“The 103rd ACS is built to support diverse mission sets—tankers, bombers, ISR platforms, and more,” Wetsling said. “This training shows how we can extend that capability to help our active-duty teammates sharpen their edge.”



As both squadrons continue to prepare for future deployments and mission transitions, exercises like this reinforce the Air Force’s ability to operate as one integrated team—no matter the patch on the shoulder.