Coast Guard warns Lake Michigan beachgoers of phosphorous pyrotechnics

MILWAUKEE — Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is issuing a warning for three unaccounted phosphorous pyrotechnics.



The Coast Guard is warning all beachgoers to remain clear and contact 911 should they locate a silver shaped cylinder along the beach. These are phosphorous pyrotechnics that produce a red smoke and flame that can reach temperatures of 2900 degrees Fahrenheit.



These flares are from a joint military exercise with the Coast Guard and Air Force that occurred earlier this month offshore Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During the exercise, four phosphorous pyrotechnics that were deployed did not activate when entering the water. These pyrotechnics are still considered armed when they do not activate.



One phosphorous pyrotechnic was located on Montrose Beach, Illinois by a lifeguard on May 26. Three phosphorus pyrotechnics are still unaccounted for.



For additional information, contact Lt. Josoph Neff, Sector Lake Michigan public affairs officer at 414-405-6436



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2025 Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:30 Story ID: 498965 Location: MILWAUKEE, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN