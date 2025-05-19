Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard warns Lake Michigan beachgoers of phosphorous pyrotechnics

    MILWAUKEE, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    MILWAUKEE — Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is issuing a warning for three unaccounted phosphorous pyrotechnics.

    The Coast Guard is warning all beachgoers to remain clear and contact 911 should they locate a silver shaped cylinder along the beach. These are phosphorous pyrotechnics that produce a red smoke and flame that can reach temperatures of 2900 degrees Fahrenheit.

    These flares are from a joint military exercise with the Coast Guard and Air Force that occurred earlier this month offshore Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During the exercise, four phosphorous pyrotechnics that were deployed did not activate when entering the water. These pyrotechnics are still considered armed when they do not activate.

    One phosphorous pyrotechnic was located on Montrose Beach, Illinois by a lifeguard on May 26. Three phosphorus pyrotechnics are still unaccounted for.

    For additional information, contact Lt. Josoph Neff, Sector Lake Michigan public affairs officer at 414-405-6436

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:30
    Story ID: 498965
    Location: MILWAUKEE, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download