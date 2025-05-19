94th Airlift Wing Returns to RAF Mildenhall to sharpen readiness over unfamiliar, congested airspace

RAF Mildenhall, England — Airmen assigned to the 94th Airlift Wing returned to the skies over southern England this month to conduct advanced, low-level flight training, sharpening critical skills necessary for contested and congested airspace environments.



The multi-day mission marked a significant milestone in the unit’s continual effort to ensure rapid global mobility and maintain tactical readiness. Operating from RAF Mildenhall, the aircrews navigated narrow air routes and variable terrain conditions—features unique to the European theater and critical to real-world operational scenarios.



94th Airlift Wing Aircrew often train in and around Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., a permissive airspace with stereotypical flight plans and missions.



“For some of our members that haven’t deployed and haven’t been into a combat environment, all they know is the Dobbins area,” said Col. Michael Parks, 94th Airlift Wing commander. “This training gets them out of their comfort zone, makes them realize that our airspace is not like it is around the rest of the world, helps them think outside the box to develop additional skill sets, and ensures that they are prepared to operate in any environment.”



The 94th Airwing’s participation in the transatlantic exercises supports U.S. Air Force Reserve Command objectives and further ensures alignment with NATO interoperability standards. The mission scenario emphasized flight planning, situational awareness, and tactical navigation under stressed conditions.



The airspace across England is congested. Congested does not necessarily mean full of other aircraft. Congested airspace describes multiple classes of airspace that require significant mission planning and preparation with partners.



“The airspace and air traffic control are notably different flying in various locations around the world,” said Maj. Latessa Meader, mission commander for the exercise and 700th Airlift Squadron pilot. “European airspace is much more complex and layered than the States, and while following the same basic principles, air traffic control is different to work with as well.”



To execute missions seamlessly with allies, Airmen with the 94th Airlift Wing need to be familiar with operating in their airspace. Aircrews spent the day before flying mission planning, partnering with U.S. Air Force Airmen stationed in the United Kingdom and filing plans with NATO allies in the United Kingdom.



“There are Airmen all around the world doing the job, and we need to better understand what they do and how they contribute to the fight, so that when we integrate with them, we can be a better partner to them,” said Parks.



Crews executed multiple low-level sorties across designated corridors across England and Wales, leveraging tactical airlift platforms designed for precision delivery and austere airfield operations. These sorties enhance warfighting capabilities that are essential in both peacetime assurance and wartime effectiveness.

