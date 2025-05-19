2nd Lt. Braden Holcombe trains for Olympic Decathlon

As Tyndall Air Force Base continues to rebuild and modernize, one of its own is doing the same— rebuilding strength, endurance and chasing dreams of Olympic gold. For 2nd Lt. Braeden Holcombe, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering project programmer, the Air Force uniform means more than service — it’s a symbol of pushing beyond boundaries, whether in engineering projects or Olympic dreams.



Holcombe manages construction projects during the day and dedicates himself to a vigorous training schedule after hours, in hopes of Olympic gold. As a project programmer for the 325th CES, Holcombe is responsible for researching, developing and creating cost estimates to provide to the construction project managers and provides direct impact to the Tyndall rebuild efforts.



“Braeden fills a critical role within the 325th CES as a project programmer,” said Lt. Col. Allen Lewis, 325th CES commander. “Not only is he critical in sustaining our infrastructure, but he is key to our hurricane and disaster response as a Base Recovery Team lead. His ability to perform in these roles while pursuing a career as an Olympic athlete is phenomenal.”



Originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Holcombe was recruited by the U.S. Air Force Academy for track and field during his junior year of high school. He credits his older brother and mother for his love of sports, stating his family molded him into the athlete he is today.



“My mom let me do any sport I was interested in, and my brother would ride his bike and make me run 3 miles every single day. My brother became my coach, because he saw my athletic potential,” said Holcombe.



A proud graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Holcombe made his mark in the track and field athlete arena, where his assisted his team win multiple conference titles. His specialty: the decathlon, which spans 10 events, requiring strength, speed and endurance across sprints, jumps, throws and distance running. The work put into the athletic achievements at the Academy also laid the groundwork for his pursuit of becoming a member of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program and an Olympian.



The World Class Athlete Program is a Department of the Air Force initiative that allows active-duty Airmen and Guardians to train and compete at the highest levels of international sports, including the Olympic games, while continuing to serve. He recently hit one of his biggest milestones and placed 1st in the National Combined Events Qualifier in Jacksonville, Florida. The 1st place win will assist with his pursuit of the WCAP.



“When I’m at work, all I care about is being the best engineer I can be, but the same mentality goes for other aspects of my life, whether it is training, family or friends,” Holcombe said. “If I am there, I am in that moment and not thinking about the other areas. Separation is crucial for overall mental health.”

For Holcombe, the path to the Olympics isn’t about personal achievement, it’s about showing what’s possible when discipline, focus and commitment converge, whether on the track or in uniform.



“I am sincerely thankful to be a part of the Tyndall civil engineers, we are building the installation of the future. There is no other installation in the entire DoD that is doing the things we are here, and being a part of that history is monumental,” stated Holcombe.

