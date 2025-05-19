Army designates MV-75 as mission design series for Future Long Range Assault Aircraft

Photo By Matthew Ryan | Pictured is the Bell V-280 Valor developed for the Army's Joint Multi-Role Technical...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Ryan | Pictured is the Bell V-280 Valor developed for the Army's Joint Multi-Role Technical Demonstrator program as a pre-cursor to the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft. On 5 December 2022, Bell was chosen to develop the MV-75 FLRAA (Photos courtesy of Bell) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army has officially designated MV-75 as the mission design series for its Future Long Range Assault Aircraft, a key modernization effort aimed at fielding the next generation of vertical lift tactical assault and utility aircraft for the Army and U.S. Special Operations Command.



The initial prototype will carry the designation YMV-75A. In line with military aircraft nomenclature, the “Y” prefix indicates a prototype, while the “A” denotes the initial model in the series. “MV” stands for multi-mission vertical takeoff, and “75” commemorates the Army’s founding year, 1775. A common legacy name for the aircraft like Black Hawk, Chinook or Apache is currently under consideration.



Designed to complement the Army’s current fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, FLRAA will give combat aviation brigades and special operations aviation units a survivable, long-range, high-speed platform capable of operating in contested environments. Nicknamed “twice as far, twice as fast,” the aircraft’s extended reach and standoff capability will enhance tactical maneuvering over operational and strategic distances.



A key enabler of the program is the deliberate integration of a Modular Open Systems Approach in FLRAA’s design, acquisition and sustainment strategy. This approach allows for faster fielding of threat-driven capabilities, while also promoting affordability and mission system commonality across platforms throughout the aircraft’s lifecycle.



“The Army is committed to delivering the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft. It will provide the speed, range and endurance needed to conduct air assault, MEDEVAC and resupply missions for future large-scale combat operations,” said Brig. Gen. David Phillips, program executive officer for aviation. “We’re all looking forward to seeing the incredible impact the MV-75 will have on the Soldiers of tomorrow.”



“This is an important milestone as we work toward delivering the next generation of tactical assault and utility aircraft,” said Col. Jeffrey Poquette, FLRAA project manager. “I’m incredibly proud of the entire team and our aviation enterprise partners, who continue to work tirelessly to ensure the Army delivers a transformational vertical lift capability that supports our modernization goals. We are excited to now have an official MDS designator for the FLRAA prototypes.”



Initiated in 2019, the FLRAA program is part of the Army’s broader Future Vertical Lift modernization portfolio and aims to replace a portion of the current assault and utility helicopter fleet. It represents a critical step in delivering a modernized, threat-responsive vertical lift solution for multi-domain operations.



The Army continues to implement acquisition reforms authorized by Congress to streamline processes and increase efficiency. As part of the Army’s overall aviation modernization strategy, FLRAA will ensure continued dominance in the lower tier of the air domain—often referred to as the “air-ground littoral”—and provide commanders and Soldiers with the advanced capabilities required for success in future conflicts.