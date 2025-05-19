Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: May 2025 Newcomers

    908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic

    The 908th Flying Training Wing Newcomers Graphic accompanies a monthly article

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Senior Airman Jalen Wilson – 908th Operations Support Squadron

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Airman Basic – Nekhari Hayes – 908th Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Aaron Logan – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Benjamin Turner – 908th AMXS

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Airman Basic Evan Albrecht – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Senior Airman Andrea Jacques – 908th Security Forces Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Adrian Kimutai – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Chief Master Sgt. Nancy Reyes – 908th Mission Support Group

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Master Sgt. Michelle Miller

