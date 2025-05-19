The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Senior Airman Jalen Wilson – 908th Operations Support Squadron
908th Maintenance Group:
Airman Basic – Nekhari Hayes – 908th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Aaron Logan – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Benjamin Turner – 908th AMXS
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman Basic Evan Albrecht – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Senior Airman Andrea Jacques – 908th Security Forces Squadron
Airman 1st Class Adrian Kimutai – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Nancy Reyes – 908th Mission Support Group
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Master Sgt. Michelle Miller
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 13:35
|Story ID:
|498952
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Landed: May 2025 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.