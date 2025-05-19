Being the platform Airmen need to succeed

Photo By Senior Airman Devyn Waits | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samuel Davis, 334th Training Squadron military training...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Devyn Waits | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samuel Davis, 334th Training Squadron military training leader, ensures Airmen are aligned as they march to their classes on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 2, 2025. Time and experience enabled Davis to not only progress his ability to instill standards in Airmen as an MTL, but also provide advice and solutions for any situation they bring to his desk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Mississippi – On the road between the training dorms and the schoolhouses, lines of cars rolled through, rushing to make it past the crosswalk before super flight, but it was too late. A wave of Airmen advanced and two road guards broke away, sprinting ahead. With sharp facing movements and outstretched arms, they signalled traffic to a halt. Brakes groaned, wheels rolled to a stop, and in an instant, the thunder of marching boots replaced the steady hum on the road.



Student leaders call the cadence. A powerful response booms from the formation of Airmen. In between them was a lone sergeant who scanned the even rows for precision in drill movements as flight after flight navigated back to the sidewalk, never breaking rhythm. Not even once.



From marching Airmen, inspecting rooms to filing paperwork, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samuel Davis puts his best foot forward in every aspect of his job, because being a military training leader isn’t just about preparing Airmen for an operational mission - it’s about being the support they need to succeed.



Davis credits his family for inspiring him to pursue his path as an MTL, but he also draws inspiration from his time as a defender. Both experiences shape how he approaches each day to better serve the Airmen he leads.



With his son in the process of joining the Air Force, Davis approaches the Airmen under him with an attitude that reflects the respect and professionalism he expects leaders to demonstrate toward his son once he fully enlists.



Davis' inspiration also originates from his time as a Defender. Being in security forces, he saw a few instances where some Airmen needed a little guidance with standard operations and being ready to start their shift. Feeling he could do something about that, he pursued becoming an MTL to set up Airmen with success from the start.



Fitting into the role was initially daunting, Davis said, since it required him to adjust to an environment that didn’t contain the structured, black-and-white approaches to situations he encountered as a defender.



Whether it was making sure Airmen attend formation on time or maintaining positive, professional relationships with each other, he is responsible for creating an environment that empowers them to uphold standards. Even routine room inspections, a regular occurrence at his former position, surprised him with the level of sophistication they required.



“The other side of the coin [was] that I had to really hone in on understanding that these are [somebody’s kids],” Davis said. “[They] … may not know the things I'm asking them to do, so I had to take a moment to really understand that.”



Through time and experience, Davis developed himself into an MTL who not only instills standards in Airmen, but can help and offer guidance in even the most unique scenarios presented . One example Davis said came to mind was about an Airman going through a difficult personal situation with her spouse and kids.



After hearing about a conflict that could impact a student’s ability to focus on training, Davis got them on the phone together for a mediated discussion. As the objective outsider, Davis said they were able to put their differences aside and decide what course of action was best for their children.



“I have no thought process that can describe how important it is for me to treat them like I want my own son to be treated and make sure they have what is needed to succeed,” he said.



The whole experience left a lasting impact on him because even though he isn’t a counselor nor did he have that type of training, helping the Airman come to a resolution solidified that serving as an MTL at Keesler was exactly where he needed to be.



“Not only is he a great mentor for our Airmen, but he's also a great mentor for other MTLs here at the office,” said Powell. Fellow MTLs often go to Davis for advice and guidance with situations they’ve encountered. It doesn’t matter if they’re from different career fields or squadrons because at the end of the day, every MTL is doing their best to prepare Airmen and take care of the human element of training.



Reflecting on the opportunities he’s had to mentor his Airmen, Davis hopes to see the future sergeants follow in his footsteps to do the same. Coming into work, checking off tasks then going home may seem easy, but this job is about shaping Airmen and that’s going to require a bit of effort, said Davis.



Technical school is a critical point in an Airmen’s careers and MTLs are the foundation to develop them into air-minded warriors. When work is put into getting Airmen where they need to be for the operational field, they’ll embody the competency, discipline, and standards required to be ready for the high-end fight.