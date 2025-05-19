Hunt Brothers Pizza comes to Meade

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service now offers pizza and wings at the Fort Meade Express, 4706 MacArthur Rd.

“This just increases the things we can offer those on Fort Meade. It just gives people more choices,” said Esther Bradley, Meade Express Store Manager.

“This is now the only place on post to buy pizza - and only the second place on post to buy wings.”

While the product may be new to some here, for many the pizza will be familiar, as AAFES and Hunt Brothers Pizza have been partners since 2015. In the 10 years since the partnership began there are currently Hunt Brothers Pizzas on military installations in Germany, Turkey, Belgium, Italy, Kwajalein Atolls, Japan, the Republic of Korea and more military installations, said Earl Allman, Hunt Brothers Pizza Regional Manager.

Allman traveled here from Nashville, Tennessee – home of the company since it started in 1991 – to help install and train those who will be preparing the pizza.

“We did six (6) hours of training to make pizzas and wings, then spent from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (May 15) making pizzas and giving free slices away,” he said.

In addition to slices of pizza and different types of wings, the Hunts Brothers Pizza at Meade Exchange will also feature a whole pizza with any toppings for $11.99, and each subsequent pizza bought at that time will be $10.99 - whether it’s a plain cheese pizza or one loaded with all the toppings available.

Allman pointed out another perk for anyone buying whole pizzas at Meade Express is a punch card for a whole pizza after nine (9) whole pizzas have been purchased and recorded on the card. And a punch card from any Hunts Brothers Pizza is good anywhere in the world that sells Hunts Brothers Pizza.

Bradley’s final words on the subject seemed to sum up the situation well.

“It’s pizza … Who doesn’t like pizza?”

