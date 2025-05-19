Capt. Robert Betts Assumes Command of NAWCTSD, Capt. Jerin “Tim” James Retires

Photo By Doug Schaub | Capt. Robert Betts assumed command of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems...... read more read more Photo By Doug Schaub | Capt. Robert Betts assumed command of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Orlando during a change of command ceremony at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on May 15, 2025. The ceremony also marked the retirement of NAWCTSD’s previous Commanding Officer, Capt. Jerin “Tim” James after 30 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy Photo by Douglas Schaub) see less | View Image Page

ORLANDO, Fla. – Capt. Robert Betts assumed command of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Orlando during a change of command ceremony at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on May 15, 2025. The ceremony also marked the retirement of NAWCTSD’s previous Commanding Officer, Capt. Jerin “Tim” James after 30 years of naval service.

Rear Adm. John Dougherty, IV, Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), spoke briefly, highlighting James's leadership and dedication to building the future force and maintaining warfighting readiness.

"Rook has fought for you and our mission every single day of his career," said Dougherty, referring to James by his callsign.

James, in his remarks, reflected on his career and the importance of the NAWCTSD mission. He emphasized the need for informed risk-taking and innovation in training to support warfighters. He recounted stories of training failures that he witnessed throughout his career and how they highlighted the critical role NAWCTSD plays in ensuring warfighter readiness.

"My first job in the Navy was to hand that flag to mothers and tell her how sorry we were that we let them down," said James, recalling the loss of a fellow pilot early in his career.

Matt Sermon, a longtime friend of James and a senior executive within the Department of the Navy (DON), served as a guest speaker. He underscored the importance of revitalizing the nation's industrial base and the role NAWCTSD plays in that effort. Sermon also referenced NAWCTSD’s history to highlight the command’s importance.

“[Rear Adm. Luis] de Florez built competitive advantage for the Navy, Marine Corps and other services by fundamentally altering the nature of training and delivering sustained advantage that leadership like Tim James and Rob Betts can now capitalize on and expand upon,” said Sermon.

During the ceremony, James received the Legion of Merit for his exceptional service as commanding officer of NAWCTSD and NSA Orlando from June 2023 to May 2025. He also received letters from President Donald Trump and former President Joseph Biden, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, commemorating his years of service.

Betts, in his first address as commanding officer, thanked the NAWCTSD team and emphasized his commitment to delivering high-quality training products quickly and efficiently. He stressed the importance of focusing on mission outcomes and supporting the men and women in uniform.

"We owe it to our men and women in uniform to ensure they are as well trained as possible when they go into harm's way," Betts said.

Betts is a career naval officer with extensive experience in training and simulation. He most recently served alongside James as the Executive Officer of NAWCTSD.

NAWCTSD is an Echelon IV Command within the U.S. Navy. NAWCTSD reports to NAWCAD, headquartered at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. NAWCTSD is located in Orlando, Fla. and serves as the leading center for training and simulation development for the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense.