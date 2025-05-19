Kentucky Air Guard recognizes 2024 retirees

Photo By Senior Airman Annaliese Billings | Current and former members of the 123rd Airlift Wing gather at the Kentucky Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Annaliese Billings | Current and former members of the 123rd Airlift Wing gather at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 12, 2025, for a ceremony unveiling a new marble tablet honoring retirees. The black granite slab, which lists the names of Airmen who served 20 or more years and were honorably retired from the Kentucky Air National Guard in 2024, joins nine others recognizing every retiree since the unit’s inception in 1947. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings) see less | View Image Page

Forty retired members of the Kentucky Air National Guard were honored by the 123rd Airlift Wing here April 12 when a plaque bearing their names was unveiled in front of the Lt. Gen. John B. Conaway Headquarters Building.



The black granite slab lists the names of Airmen who served 20 or more years and were honorably retired or transferred from the Kentucky Air National Guard in 2024. It joins nine others recognizing every retiree since the unit’s inception in 1947.



“Each of us, in our own individual silos, have contributed to the greater good for our state and for domestic operations missions to our country and to each other,” said Chief Master Sgt. James Tongate, outgoing state command chief master sergeant at Joint Force Headquarters—Kentucky. “Each of us has played a role in supporting the mission and our people. This plaque is part of that legacy.”



The monument is sponsored with donations to the non-profit Kentucky Air National Guard Retiree Group Inc.