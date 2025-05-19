From service to softball: Minnesota National Guard Soldier competes on the All-Army Softball Team

Courtesy Photo | Family members of 1st Sgt. Steven Cox wrote words of encouragement on his softball...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Family members of 1st Sgt. Steven Cox wrote words of encouragement on his softball cleats before he competed in the Armed Forces Softball tournament in 2024. (Submitted) see less | View Image Page

As a veteran with nearly two decades of service, Army 1st Sgt. Steven Cox has had plenty of experience, but his latest achievement took him to a different kind of field – a softball field. Cox, the first sergeant assigned to the Minnesota National Guard’s Faribault-based 224th Transportation Company, recently competed with the 2024 All-Army Softball Team, representing the U.S. Army and the Minnesota National Guard on a national stage.

“Service gives me an opportunity to give back to the city, state, and country,” said Cox. “I enjoy being able to be there and to help others in need.”



Enlisting in 2008, Cox deployed to Kuwait and Iraq with the 1st Battalion of the 151st Field Artillery Regiment the following year. His career has spanned multiple assignments and missions, including participation in the Norwegian Exchange Program in 2011, domestic response efforts during a 2019 winter storm, and 2021 civil unrest.



Yet, among the many chapters of his military service, being selected for the All-Army Softball Team stands out to him.



Cox’s softball journey began when he was 15, filling in on teams with his dad, uncle, and brother Matt. At the time, baseball was his primary sport. That changed in 2011 when he stepped away from baseball and began dedicating more time to softball. Over the years, he has played for several competitive teams, most notably, T’s 13 out of Omaha, Nebraska.



“Softball has become a huge part of my life,” he said. “It’s a team sport, but more than that, it’s a family. My team, coaches, our sponsor, we all put in work together, on and off the field.”



Cox first heard about the All-Army team from fellow Soldiers, including Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Perez, and initially thought it sounded too good to be true. But after moving into a new role in 2023, he received mentorship from Perez and support from his chain of command to finally go for it.



“With his blessing, my commander Capt. Dehn and the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Sarah Witt,” said Cox. “I was able to put in an application and be selected for the event.”



The application required a sponsor from a previous team member and a detailed athletic resume. Cox also focused on maintaining his physical readiness and working on softball fundamentals. He relied on his wife and three daughters.



“This took my entire family’s support,” added Cox. “My wife, Kelly, would hit me grounders, and my three girls, Brooklyn, Lauren, and Aubrey, would help me collect balls from my tee work. We counted one day…120 softballs in our wagon; I’d hit all of them twice.”



Once his application was accepted, Cox traveled to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where the team hit the ground running. Day one included practice and just one day later, they already had a tournament.

“Each day, we would practice in the morning, work out in the afternoon, and play games at night besides tournament days where we would play the entire day,” added Cox.



Then came the Armed Forces Tournament in Oklahoma City, where the Army team competed against other branches. The Army won the gold medal. At the end of it, they selected players from all branches to play in the B Nationals tournament for the Armed Forces team. Cox was one of the chosen players.



“One-hundred applicants, 25 selected, 15 make the final team,” said Cox. “I took it as every single ball that was hit to me was being looked at, every single ball hit was being graded, so I just kept working as hard as I could.”



Throughout the experience, Cox said the leadership of his coaches, Coach Mason and Coach Custodio, made a lasting impact.



“They didn’t just make me a better player; they made me a better person, leader, and family man,” added Cox. “I thought I was all about teamwork before, but at drill, I now speak differently about what we are trying to complete that day. I learned how to really care about others because of the way that they were caring for me.”



Reflecting on the experience, Cox said the proudest moment was hearing his name during the opening ceremonies.



“It gave me goosebumps,” he said. “I’ve played in national tournaments before, but nothing like this. The support I got from my boss up to the adjutant general was not unnoticed.”



As the tournament ended and the experience settled in, Cox found himself carrying those lessons back into his leadership style, life, and mentorship of others.



“Learn the basics and keep trying to perfect them,” said Cox. “A great leader starts by being a good follower. We make the odds; go work for it. Be great parents, kids, volunteers, and leaders.”