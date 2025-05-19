The Vanguard of Crisis: How Air National Guard Emergency Managers Are Shaping the Future of Defense

Courtesy Photo | Hosted in Fort Smith, SPEARS immerses Airmen in six-day intensives, with three days of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hosted in Fort Smith, SPEARS immerses Airmen in six-day intensives, with three days of classroom learning followed by three in the field at Fort Chaffee’s 67,000-acre training ground. Four-man teams navigate austere environments, embracing Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen principles to hone leadership and critical thinking. see less | View Image Page

By Maj Jennifer Gerhardt

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. -- From austere battlefields to local communities, Air Force Emergency Management professionals innovate, train, and adapt to safeguard lives in an unpredictable world. Leading this charge at the 188th Wing, a trio of EM experts is redefining what it means to prepare for the worst, offering a blueprint for the future of defense.

Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Rich, Master Sgt. Greggorey Brewer, and Staff Sgt. Andrew McClure define EM’s mission as preventing, protecting, preparing for, mitigating, responding to, and recovering from all hazards, natural or man-made, across Air Force installations worldwide. Its ancillary missions are to support homeland defense; providing support to civil and host nation authorities; antiterrorism (AT) programs; and the countering weapons of mass destruction (CWMD) enterprise.

Yet misconceptions persist. “We don’t coordinate, build, or run exercises,” Rich clarifies. “That’s the Inspector General’s job. We ensure training meets real-world threats.”

Guided by this mission, their work spans crafting plans to training Airmen to face crises head-on. Master Sgt. Greggorey Brewer’s deployment overseas is one example of EM’s critical role in combat zones. Facing unconventional threats like waterborne improvised explosive devices, drone-dropped chlorine balloons, and burning sulfur mustard mines, Brewer leveraged his expertise to protect joint forces.

“I was able to use my EM/CBRN subject matter expertise to monitor within our AOR and ensure the safety of all joint forces,” said Brewer.

Building on such experiences, the 188th Wing’s EM team ensures readiness through relentless preparation. Brewer describes a dynamic routine: managing budgets for training assets, conducting staff-assisted visits for the Disaster Response Force, and updating plans to counter any contingency. The team also trains Airmen in CBRN Defense Survival Courses and command and control functions, equipping them to navigate crises from tornadoes to terrorist attacks.

“EM has undergone many changes over the years,” said McClure. “Amidst the changes driven by Agile Combat Employment (ACE), EM has undergone massive changes to better support forces in the Pacific on small airfields and islands. This requires a substantial downsizing to 4 members with a minimal amount of personal and team equipment.”

To meet these evolving demands, a standout achievement is the Specialized Personnel and Equipment for Austere Reconnaissance and Surveillance (SPEARS) course, now codified in Air Force doctrine (DAFI 10-210). Brewer, a key architect, calls it a game changer, the only course of its kind in the Air Force.

Hosted in Fort Smith, SPEARS immerses Airmen in six-day intensives, with three days of classroom learning followed by three in the field at Fort Chaffee’s 67,000-acre training ground. Four-man teams navigate austere environments, embracing Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen principles to hone leadership and critical thinking.

“This course drives Airmen to embrace the ACE concepts, utilize critical thinking, teamwork, and asymmetric operations and planning in order to accomplish the mission,” said Brewer.

McClure finds teaching it a highlight: “Watching Airmen realize they can survive in contested environments is like seeing a spark ignite.” This innovative training reflects the 188th Wing’s commitment to preparing Airmen for the complexities of modern warfare.

Technology is also transforming EM’s footprint. Rich recalls when EM equipment required nine pallets.

“By 2007, we were down to three,” he says. “Now, as Total Force Lead on an equipment development team, we’ve reduced to a single MRZR vehicle with five compact cases. A four-man team can now do what took 16, delivering faster, better data to commanders.”

This leaner approach aligns with the Air Force’s push for Multi-Capable Airmen, enabling rapid response in dynamic battle spaces and ensuring commanders can make informed decisions in any environment.

Success in EM demands a rare mindset. “Fortitude, resolve, and integrity,” Rich says. “You have to push through resistance and do the tedious work others won’t.”

For young Airmen, Rich offers a compelling vision: “If you want a physically and mentally demanding role in an operational space where technology drives constant change and requires you to stay engaged, EM is unmatched.”