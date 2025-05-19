Staff in the Spotlight – Hospital Corpsman First Class Savannah Buza

Meet Hospital Corpsman First Class (HM1) Savannah Buza, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC)

at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



A native of Montrose, Colorado, Buza has served in the Navy for 14 years, dedicating her career to supporting the health, readiness, and development of Sailors. Her journey began in 2010 with the desire to serve her country and the realization that traditional college wasn’t within immediate reach.



“I joined the Navy because I’ve always wanted to serve my country, and I knew college wasn’t something I could afford or count on at the time,” Buza said. “Since joining, the Navy has given me purpose, structure, and opportunities I never thought I’d have. It's helped me grow both personally and professionally.”



Before arriving at RTC, Buza was stationed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and with the 1st Marine Division in Camp Pendleton, California. As an RDC, Buza’s primary duties include transforming young men and women into smartly disciplined, physically fit, and basically trained Sailors.



In her current role as Command Indoctrination Coordinator, she also oversees the onboarding process for all new staff members, helping them transition smoothly into their new environment and setting the tone for their success at the command. Recently, Buza was awarded the Naval Service Training Command Sailor of the Year award. This award recognizes Sailors who demonstrate superior performance, leadership, self-improvement, command and community involvement.



Buza credits her success in the Navy to lessons learned from both her family and influential mentors.



“My parents always taught me the value of hard work and the importance of keeping your word. That helped me stay grounded and resilient through some of the toughest parts of my Navy journey,” Buza shared. “I also owe a great deal to my mentor, Force Master Chief (Ret) Terry Prince, who taught me that leadership isn’t just about authority — it’s about humanity. That idea that strength and compassion go hand-in-hand has shaped the kind of leader I strive to be.”



Despite the rewards of mentoring, Buza acknowledges that the job doesn’t come without its challenges.



“As an RDC, it can be tough to find the right balance between maintaining high standards and adapting to how each individual learns,” she noted. “You have to push them past their comfort zones, but you also have to build trust and show that you believe in their potential. It’s a delicate balance, but one that’s absolutely worth it. I’m proud to play a part in shaping their mindset and work ethic, and instilling values that they’ll carry with them through their Navy career.”



For Buza, serving in the Navy is a lifelong commitment to something greater than herself.



“To me, serving in the Navy means sacrifice, commitment, and standing up for what our country represents,” she said. “It’s not always easy, but it is an honor. Wearing the uniform reminds me that I have a responsibility to lead with integrity and give my best every day.”



Looking toward the future, Buza has her sights set on both continued military advancement and life beyond the Navy.



“In the next five years, I want to keep progressing in my career and also start preparing for life after the Navy,” Buza said. “My dream is to own a small farm with chickens and open my own esthetics practice. I’m already a licensed esthetician, and combining that with a peaceful lifestyle on a farm is the kind of balance I’m working toward. It’s all about building a fulfilling, secure future that honors both my professional and personal goals.”



Buza continues to support the Navy’s mission, upholding the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.



Boot camp is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

