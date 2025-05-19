NSA Souda Bay Set For Major Upgrade: Air Operations Set to Soar with New $43M Facility

Courtesy Photo | Artist's rendering of the future Joint Mobility Processing Center aboard Naval Support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Artist's rendering of the future Joint Mobility Processing Center aboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. Aktor S.A. was awarded a $43.91 million contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central to construct the facility, which will consolidate air operations and transportation functions. (U.S. Navy graphic by Public Works Department Souda Bay, Greece) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) has awarded a $43.91 million contract to Aktor S.A. for the construction of a Joint Mobility Processing Center aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, May 22, 2025.



The design-bid-build, firm fixed-price military construction (MILCON) project will consolidate core air operations and transportation functions at NSA Souda Bay, providing modern facilities to handle increased traffic.



“This new facility marks a major step forward in our operational capabilities," said Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. "As a strategic hub for U.S. Transportation Command missions across Eurasia, the Middle East, and Africa, it greatly enhances our ability to support the Fleet and our allies.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



“With its modern design, this facility will streamline passenger and cargo movement, allowing us to operate more efficiently and respond swiftly to emerging crises,” Steacy added. “This investment also reflects the strength of our enduring partnership with Greece—one that continues to play a vital role in advancing regional security and the Navy’s overall mission readiness.”



The new terminal, equipped with modern command and control functions, will replace outdated and undersized facilities that have reached their operational limits, paving the way for increased efficiency and future growth.



When completed, NSA Souda Bay will gain the capacity to process at least 30,000 passengers annually and support one wide-body passenger aircraft and four wide-body cargo aircraft simultaneously.



"The award of this construction contract marks a significant step forward in modernizing NSA Souda Bay's infrastructure,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ted Packowski, public works officer, NSA Souda Bay. “This project also enhances the quality of life for the personnel serving here, and I'm incredibly proud to be involved in this project that benefits both the mission and our people.”



The DoD MILCON program includes all work necessary to produce complete and usable facilities or to complete functional improvements to existing facilities in support of DoD components.



Construction is projected to be completed in December 2027.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For updates on potential coverage opportunities, email NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.