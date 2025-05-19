Strength behind the engine

The sound of an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine thunders through the test cell as Senior Airman Nathan Macias, aerospace propulsion journeyman assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Squadron, inspects gauges and system feedback from behind protective glass. For Macias, each test run is not only a measure of engine integrity, but a test of his own readiness—physical, mental, and professional.



Macias is one of several Airmen responsible for ensuring the engines powering the 52nd Fighter Wing’s F-16s are safe, functional, and combat ready. His role involves diagnosing performance, identifying malfunctions, and conducting maintenance on some of the Air Force’s most mission-critical propulsion systems.



“Some of the line-replaceable units can weigh up to 80 pounds,” said Macias. “You have to be physically ready. This job takes precision but also strength and endurance. Sometimes you need help and other times you have to be ready to handle things yourself. The more capable you are, the more you can support your team and keep the mission moving.”



Every engine that leaves the test cell ensures the F-16s are ready to respond at a moment’s notice and Macias takes pride in knowing his personal fitness plays a part in sustaining that readiness.



Though test cell is demanding, Macias maintains a rigorous personal training schedule. His background in strength-training began before his enlistment and continued through initial training and duty station transitions. For him, physical fitness is more than a requirement—it is essential to his success.



Macias consistently scores in the 90s on his Air Force physical fitness assessments, a testament to his tenacity and dedication to maintaining the high standards expected as a military professional.



“There was never a point in the Air Force where I stopped working out,” said Macias. “Even during medical hold at basic military training or tech school, I found ways to stay active. Being physically fit directly improves my ability to do my job.”



While physical strength is key to his performance in test cell, Macias emphasized that mental resilience is equally vital.



“There are going to be bad days where you are covered in oil, exhausted, and still have to push through,” he said. “Discipline is what carries you when motivation runs out.”



One memorable shift happened to fall on Macias’ birthday. After 11 hours of troubleshooting, replacing fuel components and working through a miscalculation that led to an unnecessary repair, he found himself not getting into his car to head home until 2:30 a.m.



“I just closed the door and let out the biggest sigh,” Macias said. “I remember thinking, ‘That was the roughest birthday I’ve ever had.’ But we got the engine fixed and the mission kept moving and that’s what matters.”



In addition to physical and mental fitness, Macias embraces the Comprehensive Airman Fitness model’s social and spiritual pillars. His support system, including his family and teammates, provides a strong foundation.



“My mom is my number one supporter,” said Macias. “I also have coworkers who check in when they know something is off. That sense of community keeps me grounded.”



Macias has also taken on a mentorship role within his unit. He regularly shares his training knowledge with younger Airmen and encourages them to find fitness routines that work for their goals.



“Everyone has a different starting point, and different goals,” he said. “I try to help people figure out what works for them and stay consistent.”



Currently training for a powerlifting competition, Macias is pursuing a national-level Wilks score benchmark, which is a formula that can be used to measure the relative strengths of powerlifters. Still, he balances his goals with a bigger purpose: being ready for when the mission calls.



“Being fit to fight means having the strength, discipline, and mindset to handle whatever needs to get done,” Macias said. “We are here to support the mission, and that starts with showing up every day—ready.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2025 Date Posted: 05.27.2025 05:22 Story ID: 498907 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strength behind the engine, by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.