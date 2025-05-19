Photo Story: Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Historical buildings are shown May 19, 2025, at the historic Commemorative Area at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Historical buildings are shown May 19, 2025, at the historic Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts and is called the Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids. The area also has the Equipment Park. Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

There's several historical buildings, an Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, History Center, and more at the historic Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Here some of that is shown May 19, 2025.



The 900 block of the installation and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort's history-preservation efforts.



The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy's unique story.



These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids.



The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation.



The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.



Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy's history.



The History Center features displays of photographs and memorabilia that reflect the roles the installation has held since 1909.



The Fort McCoy History Center reopened Sept. 11, 2015, after several months of work to renovate the interior and exterior of the facility.



Interior renovations provided for expanded exhibit floor space, improved lighting, and installation of energy efficient heating and air-conditioning systems.



Exterior improvements included new steps and a ramp to improve access for visitors at the History Center. During its reopening, visitors experienced the results of these improvements firsthand, especially the increased floor space, which has allowed for the display of more of the installation historical collection.



The History Center features exhibits as well as displays of artifacts, photographs and memorabilia that tell the story of Fort McCoy since its founding in 1909.



The center first was opened in 1999 in building 902 when the Fort McCoy observed its 90th anniversary and had never had any type of significant facility upgrades.



