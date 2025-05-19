U.S. Coast Guard seeks public’s help to identify adrift dinghy off Tumon Bay, Guam

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Coast Guard urgently requests the public’s assistance in identifying an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Coast Guard urgently requests the public’s assistance in identifying an adrift inflatable raft found Tuesday morning, May 27, 2025, at 9:19 a.m. local time, approximately one-quarter nautical mile off the reef near the Westin Hotel in Tumon Bay. Authorities seek any information about the raft’s origin or related circumstances. A local charter operator discovered the engineless grey inflatable Lan Hai-brand raft and towed it to Hagåtña Boat Basin. Inside, investigators found fuel cans, a fresh bag of apples, hardboiled eggs, canned coffee, an unused patch kit, oars, a fishing rod without tackle or lures, and several pairs of shoes in various sizes. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard urgently requests the public’s assistance in identifying an adrift inflatable raft found Tuesday morning, May 27, 2025, at 9:19 a.m. local time, approximately one-quarter nautical mile off the reef near the Westin Hotel in Tumon Bay.



Authorities seek any information about the raft’s origin or related circumstances.



A local charter operator discovered the engineless grey inflatable Lan Hai-brand raft and towed it to Hagåtña Boat Basin. Inside, investigators found fuel cans, a fresh bag of apples, hardboiled eggs, canned coffee, an unused patch kit, oars, a fishing rod without tackle or lures, and several pairs of shoes in various sizes.



The U.S. Coast Guard response, led by Cmdr. Ryan Crose as search and rescue mission coordinator, launched a shoreline search from Gun Beach to Ritidian Point and coordinated with Guam Fire Rescue for surface and aerial drone searches. No missing persons or overdue vessels have been reported to island authorities, and inquiries with Rota and Saipan officials yielded no leads. Search conditions were optimal, but no additional evidence surfaced.



“Our investigation into the adrift raft found off Tumon Bay continues, and we’re deeply concerned for the safety of any individuals who may have been aboard,” said Cmdr. Crose. “We’re grateful for the community’s support and are working closely with Guam Fire, Guam Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and Guam Customs Service.”



Anyone with information should contact JRSC Guam at (671) 355-4826 or RCCGuam@uscg.mil.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews ensure maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.



For more information, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.