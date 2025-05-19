Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess Schedules Open Galley BBQ on Niku Day

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan — The Commodore Matthew C. Perry “Jewel of the East” General Mess scheduled an Open Galley barbecue Thursday, May 29.



The galley plans to serve up Memphis-style dry rub ribs, pulled pork, burgers, bratwurst, Southern catfish, Korean-style grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, corn-on-the-cob, Japanese-style potato salad, coleslaw, and more.



The event doubles as a Memorial Day week celebration and a nod to a beloved Japanese pun.



In Japanese, the numbers two, or ni, and nine, or kyu, can be read together as niku. Niku is the Japanese word for meat. With a little creativity, the 29th of any month transforms into “Niku Day,” and very good excuse to indulge.



Niku Day began as a marketing gimmick.



Following several decades of economic growth and increased salaries, many Japanese families had gradually added more beef and pork to their grocery carts. By the early 1980s, a coalition of meat industry groups got together and attempted to spur sales further with a dedicated day of the month. According to a Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare release, the Prefectural Meat Promotion Council, an association of regional meat distributors and consumer co-ops, chose the 29th. What the councilmembers may not have realized at the time was that their choice also immortalized the numeric pun “Niku Day.”



The idea took off and momentum never slowed.



Niku Day even made its way all the way to the highest levels of international trade policy. In an October 17, 1988 Asahi Shimbun article, it was reported that Japanese government officials noted dozens of “Niku Day” partner stores had been selling discounted American beef to help familiarize Japanese consumers. The shop owners’ successes helped to play a role in U.S. and Japan trade negotiations that ultimately led to an increase of U.S. beef imports.



According to the National Meat Industry Cooperative, or Zen-Nikuren, the 29th has grown into a multi-day sales bonanza with estimates as high as 1,600 participating restaurants and shops nationwide. Yakiniku restaurants (a Japanese barbecue style literally translating to “grilled meat”), steak houses and supermarkets all roll out the red carpet with half-price premium cuts to all-you-can-eat specials. The number “29” often appears on colorful banners in shop windows, and social media is filled with the #肉の日 (Niku Day). Leap years aren’t left out. When February 29 comes around, many places advertise Niku Festa. Niku Festa often offers even greater specials as these deals only pop up once every four years. The month of February also adds an extra layer on the pun. February 9, written as 2/9, is also read as 'niku' and embraced as an additional meat-themed day in popular culture.



2017 happened to be Heisei 29 on Japan’s calendar. According to Shokuniku, a trade paper focused on Japan's meat industry, that the country’s National Meat Business Co-operative Association declared it the “Year of Meat” and launched a special February 9 O-Niku Day campaign to boost beef sales during the only month that year without a 29th day.

Up north in Miyagi Prefecture, cattle ranchers there pushed it even further. According to the magazine Tokusengai, Miyagi’s capital, the City of Sendai, declared every November 29, or 11/29, as Ii Niku no Hi, or Good Meat Day. The number 11 on paper somewhat resembles ii, the Japanese word for “good.” This, too, has spread beyond the prefecture.



Niku Day is not an isolated quirk of the Japanese language. It’s right at the intersection of dajare (spoken puns), goroawase (puns using numbers), and shrewd marketing. Japanese companies have long realized that a well-timed pun often equals profits.



A February 9, 2025 article by PRTimes Magazine Japan argues “Niku Day” is a perfect case study. Businesses have a built-in theme to build promotions around and marketing experts have a timely, pun-based event to generate buzz. Combined, this makes a promotional hook that makes it easier for corporate social media posts or press releases to grab customers’ attention.



It’s a strong argument. Japan’s calendar is full of these playful “holidays.”

Couple’s Day is observed on the 22nd of each month. 2-2 can be read as fūfū, which sounds like the word for a married pair. Jointly established in 1987 by a newspaper and a food company, Couple’s Day was aimed at husbands to take their wives out for dinner and a movie. It’s not unusual to find two-for-one date specials scheduled on the 22nd.



The Japan Poultry Association proclaimed “Chicken Day” on the 28th of every month. “2-8” can be read as niwatori, or chicken. Many fried chicken restaurants and izakayas specializing in chicken dishes often offer special menu items or slash prices on this date every month.



The City of Yokosuka invites CFAY Sailors annually for Daikonzetsu, a year-end traffic safety campaign. The daikon radish, a local produce item from Miura Peninsula, puns with the Japanese word daikonzetsu, meaning the rooting out (of drunken driving). At Daikonzetsu, Sailors join Yokosuka police and Yokosuka safety organizations to raise awareness on impaired driving by handing out free daikon to community members who happen to pass.



When the 29th rolls around, don’t be surprised to find Japan in on the joke by turning meal time into a linguistic celebration. In Japan, there’s always room for another pun at the table.



And every Niku Day is well-done.



The Open Galley barbecue is open to all military and civilian personnel from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.



Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess is a cashless facility. All payments must be made with credit card or debit card.



Children are welcome, but parents are reminded that they must be escorted at all times. There are no children's menu or children's prices. The facility cannot provide either highchairs or booster seats.



For more information, please contact the Commodore Matthew C. Perry General Mess and 243-5741 or 046-816-5741.

