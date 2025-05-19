U.S. Army National Guard Region I Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Pfc. Makayla Panzer | Spc. Adam Andrews (left), a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Makayla Panzer | Spc. Adam Andrews (left), a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard, and Sgt. Kristopher Piwowarczyk (right), a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear sergeant with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, were awarded Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, respectively, by State Command Sgt. Maj. William Ferland (center), New Hampshire Army National Guard, for earning first place in the Region I Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition (RBWC), May 23, 2025, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. This year’s RBWC, hosted by N.H. in various locations across the state, spanned from May 20-23 and saw 15 competitors from Region I. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Kristopher Piwowarczyk, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, and Spc. Adam Andrews, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard, were named Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year, respectively, after winning the Region I Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition (RBWC), May 23, 2025, at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pmbrok, New Hampshire.



The four-day event, held May 20–23, tested 15 top competitors from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey in locations across the state.



“I wasn’t competing against other competitors,” said Piwowarczyk. “The only thing I was up against was myself. I asked how I could perform at my highest level and learned from past weaknesses and failures.”



The competition kicked off before sunrise with the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, a grueling event involving long-distance running, sprints, high crawls, weight carries, and body-weight exercises. All competitors successfully completed the seven exercises in under 30 minutes.



With only an hour to recover, competitors transitioned into dress uniforms for a formal appearance board and written exam. State command sergeant majors from across the region evaluated their composure, presentation, military knowledge, and awareness of current events.



“Challenges like this are important,” said State Command Sgt. Maj. William Ferland, New Hampshire Army National Guard. “It allows senior noncommissioned officers to identify and mentor soldiers with strong traits, even when the soldier doesn’t realize their own potential.”



Later that afternoon, soldiers toured the SIG SAUER and Wilcox factories for hands-on weapons familiarization, preparing for day two’s marksmanship challenges. At the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, competitors fired M16 rifles and M17 pistols at targets ranging from 300 to 50 meters under tight time constraints.



This was followed by a stress shoot, where competitors sprinted 100 meters, quickly loaded their weapons, and engaged targets inside a 270-degree indoor range, testing speed, composure, and accuracy under pressure.



Day three began with land navigation deep in the White Mountain National Forest. The event occurred in Crawford Notch, a rugged terrain surrounded by peaks over 4,000 feet high. Soldiers had four hours to find five points using only a map and compass, none were able to locate all five due to challenging terrain, thick foliage, and rainy 40-degree conditions.



“The most difficult event was land navigation,” said Andrews. “The site had never been used before, and the terrain was steep and thick. Rain interfered with my gear, so I had to rely on the skills passed down to me.”



That evening, soldiers faced a mystery CBRN event in Littleton, where they donned and doffed protective masks and suits under a simulated gas threat.



“To prepare, I ramped up my workouts, studied Army tasks, and practiced weapons assembly in case it came up as a mystery event,” said Pfc. Nieve Boulter, a forward observer with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, NHARNG.



The final day began with a 12-mile ruck march through the rainy backroads of Strafford. Soldiers carried 35-pound packs across rugged terrain with no knowledge of the total distance. Piwowarczyk placed first in the event, finishing in 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 58 seconds.



“Your mind wants to give up first,” he said. “But if you’re mentally strong, you can push past your own limits. You have to control the pain that’s happening in your mind.”



Immediately following the march, competitors moved into a warrior tasks event, executing tactical combat care, medical evacuation, and land navigation drills in a simulated combat zone.



After four intense days, Andrews and Piwowarczyk were awarded top honors. In a final highlight, Sgt. 1st Class John Nedeau, this year’s RBWC coordinator, was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his efforts. A maintenance support team section chief with Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, NHARNG, Nedeau has supported 10 state and regional Best Warrior Competitions as a competitor, sponsor, and organizer.



“I love doing this event,” said Nedeau. “It’s great to see everyone compete and to be a part of it.”