Making a Splash: EA2 Baker Reenlists Underwater During Fleet Week 2025

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — In a moment that perfectly captured both dedication and daring, Engineering Aide Second Class (EA2) Samson Baker reenlisted for four more years of service while fully submerged inside a diver tank during an Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO demonstration on Day 2 of Fleet Week 2025.



What began as a public demonstration of UCT TWO's underwater construction capabilities quickly turned into a celebration of one Sailor’s extraordinary journey and commitment to service. Before a crowd of spectators and fellow service members, EA2 Baker suited up, entered the tank, and reaffirmed his oath beneath the surface — a fitting tribute to his role and identity as a U.S. Navy diver.

Hailing from Erie, Colorado, Baker joined the Navy in 2021, originally intending to enter the Reserves. When the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the world’s course, it also shifted his. Craving a greater challenge and a sense of adventure, he opted for active duty service instead.

Assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE (NMCB 1) after graduating from "A" School, EA2 Baker deployed to Spain, Guam, and the Philippines. It was during his time in the Philippines that he supported UCT TWO’s hydrographic survey operations — an experience that changed the trajectory of his career. Inspired by the mission and the underwater construction community, Baker applied for the program, endured the rigors of Navy Dive School, and earned a billet with UCT TWO’s Construction Dive Detachment BRAVO (CDD/B).



Now serving as a 2nd Class Diver, EA2 Baker specializes in Engineering Reconnaissance, including hydrographic surveys, structural inspections, and Maritime Infrastructure Assessments critical to naval facility maintenance and readiness.



“This is a moment I’ll never forget,” said Baker after surfacing. “Reenlisting underwater is more than just symbolic — it represents everything I’ve worked for and everything I love about being part of the diving community.”



Baker’s reenlistment during Fleet Week not only highlighted his personal achievements, but also offered the public a powerful window into the Navy’s operational capabilities and the spirit of its service members.



Fleet Week is a tradition where the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard bring active-duty ships and personnel to major cities for a week-long celebration. It’s an opportunity for the public to engage directly with the sea services, tour ships, and witness military demonstrations like UCT TWO’s.



Naval Construction Group One (NCG 1) is homeported in Pt. Hueneme, California, and leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of its Naval Construction Regiments (NCR’s), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB’s), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG 1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation need to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions.