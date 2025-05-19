Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group 1 Sailors Participate in FIRST Robotics Competition, Inspiring Future Innovators

    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group 1 Sailors Participate in FIRST Robotics Competition

    Photo By Loren Nichols | HOUSTON, Texas (April 17, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group...... read more read more

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Story by Loren Nichols 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    KEYPORT, Washington (May 5, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group (UUVGRU) 1, based in Keyport, Washington, recently participated in the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC), held in Houston, Texas, from April 16-19, 2025. The competition brought together thousands of high school students from across the globe to engage in competitive robotics while developing valuable skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

    UUVGRU-1 Sailors and experts in unmanned underwater systems brought their unique perspective in robotics and autonomous system technology to the FRC event, during which the Sailors discussed advancements in underwater robotics. Throughout the event, the Sailors worked alongside student teams, mentoring and sharing insights into the similarities between the Navy’s unmanned operations and the undersea-themed robotics challenges the students faced in the competition. The Sailors’ hands-on experience provided valuable lessons on problem-solving, innovation, and the real-world applications of engineering principles.

    At the event, UUVGRU-1 showcased its technical expertise in UUVs, offering insights into the development, operation, and application of robotic and autonomous systems in the complex and challenging undersea environment. UUVGRU-1’s involvement in the competition underscored the importance of collaboration between the Navy and academia’s educational robotics programs and highlighted the Navy’s commitment to inspire young students to pursue education and careers in STEM fields.

    UUVGRU-1 is a U.S. Navy organization specializing in the operation, maintenance, and development of UUVs. As a leader in underwater robotics and autonomous systems, UUVGRU-1 is at the forefront of military and research applications, advancing autonomous systems in the undersea environment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 20:16
    Story ID: 498868
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group 1 Sailors Participate in FIRST Robotics Competition, Inspiring Future Innovators, by Loren Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group 1 Sailors Participate in FIRST Robotics Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    UUV
    FIRST Robotics
    Unmanned Undersea Vehicle
    UUVGRU-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download