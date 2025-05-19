Navy Corpsmen Inspire Future Medics at Elementary School Career Day

Photo By Maria Scott | Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Luis Morales, Laboratory Technician, captivated...... read more read more Photo By Maria Scott | Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Luis Morales, Laboratory Technician, captivated students with examples of germs and bacteria viewed under a microscope, discussing the intricacies and importance of laboratory work in diagnosing and monitoring patient health. He touched on the variety of specimens analyzed in the lab, including blood, urine, and other bodily fluids. The conversation with HM2 Morales sparked a lively exchange as several students shared their personal experiences of providing blood and other lab specimens, creating a relatable connection and highlighting the role the lab plays in their own healthcare journeys. see less | View Image Page

PATUXENT RIVER, MD — Sailors from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River participated at the Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School’s Career Day on May 22, 2025, inspiring young students with interactive activities and insights into the world of Navy Medicine.

Hospital Corpsman First Class (HM1) Timothy Scull, the Safety Manager at NMRTC Patuxent River, spearheaded the corpsmen's participation in the career day event. To maximize student engagement, five distinct interactive stations were organized within a classroom, allowing groups to rotate through for personalized discussions with the corpsmen. “We love the opportunity to go to our local schools each year to represent NMRTC Patuxent River and Navy Medicine,” remarked HM1 Scull.

Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Ethan Johnson utilized training equipment from Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to demonstrate wound packing and bandaging techniques. He provided a brief overview of TCCC and the critical role corpsmen play in stabilizing Marines and Sailors in combat situations until they are transported for more advanced medical care. Students were given the opportunity to actively work with the TCCC equipment themselves, practicing wound care and bandaging techniques.

Students were excited about the hands-on medication counting activity facilitated by HM2 Adia Moody. She took the opportunity to explain her role as a pharmacy technician in the Navy by detailing the responsibilities of the position such as the importance of accurately filling prescriptions, compounding medications when needed, and maintaining meticulous records. Moody highlighted how these tasks directly contribute to Sailors, Marines, and their families receiving necessary medications for their health and well-being.

Hospital Corpsman Third Class (HM3) Rickey Samuels, an Aerospace Medical Technician, demonstrated how pilot candidates are carefully measured and assessed. Samuels highlighted the crucial role of an Aerospace Medical Technician in ensuring the health and readiness of naval aviators, creating a wave of enthusiasm among the students. Eager to gauge their own potential for a career in the cockpit, many students excitedly participated in measuring their height and arm length to compare their measurements to Navy pilot standards.

The essential role of properly maintained medical equipment in saving lives was emphasized by HM1 Sandra Zdunowski, biomedical technician at NMRTC Patuxent River. She brought an EKG machine to the career fair, engaging students with a glimpse into the world of medical technology. Zdunowski emphasized the constant challenge of keeping medical equipment operational, especially in the mobile and demanding combat environments faced by Navy personnel, whether supporting Marines on land or Sailors at sea.

HM2 Luis Morales, Laboratory Technician, captivated students with examples of germs and bacteria viewed under a microscope, discussing the intricacies and importance of laboratory work in diagnosing and monitoring patient health. He touched on the variety of specimens analyzed in the lab, including blood, urine, and other bodily fluids. The conversation with HM2 Morales sparked a lively exchange as several students shared their personal experiences of providing blood and other lab specimens, creating a relatable connection and highlighting the role the lab plays in their own healthcare journeys.

Through hands-on experiences and sharing their professional knowledge, the Navy Medicine team from NMRTC Patuxent River aimed to encourage a new generation of military healthcare professionals at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School. According to Scull, “The Sailors from NMRTC Patuxent River who volunteer for our community outreach events have always shown how proud they are as hospital corpsmen, and we hope to inspire the next generations to join the Navy Medicine team.”